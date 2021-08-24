How to Watch Florida Gators Football Online

After back-to-back strong seasons under Dan Mullen, is this the year that Florida re-establishes itself among the SEC football hierarchy?

The Florida Gators football program is a pillar of the SEC. The team has seen some of the greatest and most memorable players call The Swamp home. Following two of their best seasons in over a decade, a new group of Gators hopes to continue the stories tradition.

The return of Dan Mullen, an assistant coach during the Urban Meyer era, has Florida approaching top dog status once again.

While Alabama and Georgia have seemingly become the alphas of SEC football, Florida has played both competitively since Mullen took over.

However, losing is still losing, and the Gators don’t want to be good enough to lose close games to the best teams; they want to be better than them.

This season, the team will have a new starting quarterback. Emory Jones will look to replicate the success that Kyle Trask had a year ago.

While Trask’s arm — and a dominant performance from tight end Kyle Pitts — breathed new life into Florida’s offense last season, Jones brings the bonus of being able to make plays with his feet when things break down.

Jones will look to a group of transfers to keep the offense afloat this year.

At running back, the school added Demarckus Bowman from Clemson and Lorenzo Lingard from Miami. The wide receiver position features Penn State transfer and former top-five recruit Justin Shorter.

Meanwhile, the defense returns star-level quality at each of the three levels.

Brenton Cox Jr is the name to watch on the defensive line, and he showed the propensity to get to the quarterback. At linebacker, Florida will rely on the athleticism of Mohamoud Diabate to wreak havoc from sideline to sideline. Finally, Kaiir Elam is in the conversation for the best cornerback in the country.

The Gators have made progress each season since hiring Mullen. Is this the year that they finally win the SEC? Follow along to find out if they can recapture the crown.

