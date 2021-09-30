Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kroger Field in a SEC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kroger Field

Florida and Kentucky Stats

The Gators put up 18.2 more points per game (36.0) than the Wildcats surrender (17.8).

The Gators have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).

The Wildcats have scored 31.0 points per game this year, 11.2 more than the Gators have given up.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones has thrown for 654 yards (163.5 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 67% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 379 yards (94.8 ypg) on 57 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season Anthony Richardson has racked up 11 carries for 275 yards (68.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jacob Copeland's team-leading 232 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has put up a 122-yard season so far (30.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in eight passes.

Rick Wells' 11 catches are good enough for 121 yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Will Levis leads Kentucky with 902 passing yards (225.5 ypg) on 66-of-101 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 67 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 521 rushing yards (130.3 per game) have come on 85 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Kavosiey Smoke has collected 132 yards (33.0 per game) on 29 attempts with one touchdown.

Wan'Dale Robinson's 402 receiving yards (100.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Josh Ali has recorded 233 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes this year.

Isaiah Epps' five grabs have turned into 104 yards (26.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Florida Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 South Florida W 42-20 Away 9/18/2021 Alabama L 31-29 Home 9/25/2021 Tennessee W 38-14 Home 10/2/2021 Kentucky - Away 10/9/2021 Vanderbilt - Home 10/16/2021 LSU - Away 10/30/2021 Georgia - Home

Kentucky Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Missouri W 35-28 Home 9/18/2021 Chattanooga W 28-23 Home 9/25/2021 South Carolina W 16-10 Away 10/2/2021 Florida - Home 10/9/2021 LSU - Home 10/16/2021 Georgia - Away 10/30/2021 Mississippi State - Away

