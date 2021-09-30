The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kroger Field in a SEC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Kroger Field
Florida and Kentucky Stats
- The Gators put up 18.2 more points per game (36.0) than the Wildcats surrender (17.8).
- The Gators have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).
- The Wildcats have scored 31.0 points per game this year, 11.2 more than the Gators have given up.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Emory Jones has thrown for 654 yards (163.5 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 67% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 379 yards (94.8 ypg) on 57 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- This season Anthony Richardson has racked up 11 carries for 275 yards (68.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Jacob Copeland's team-leading 232 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Xzavier Henderson has put up a 122-yard season so far (30.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in eight passes.
- Rick Wells' 11 catches are good enough for 121 yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Will Levis leads Kentucky with 902 passing yards (225.5 ypg) on 66-of-101 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 67 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 521 rushing yards (130.3 per game) have come on 85 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Kavosiey Smoke has collected 132 yards (33.0 per game) on 29 attempts with one touchdown.
- Wan'Dale Robinson's 402 receiving yards (100.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Josh Ali has recorded 233 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes this year.
- Isaiah Epps' five grabs have turned into 104 yards (26.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
South Florida
W 42-20
Away
9/18/2021
Alabama
L 31-29
Home
9/25/2021
Tennessee
W 38-14
Home
10/2/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
10/9/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
10/16/2021
LSU
-
Away
10/30/2021
Georgia
-
Home
Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Missouri
W 35-28
Home
9/18/2021
Chattanooga
W 28-23
Home
9/25/2021
South Carolina
W 16-10
Away
10/2/2021
Florida
-
Home
10/9/2021
LSU
-
Home
10/16/2021
Georgia
-
Away
10/30/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
