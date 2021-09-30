September 30, 2021
How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 0-0 SEC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kroger Field in a SEC showdown. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Florida

Florida and Kentucky Stats

  • The Gators put up 18.2 more points per game (36.0) than the Wildcats surrender (17.8).
  • The Gators have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (2).
  • The Wildcats have scored 31.0 points per game this year, 11.2 more than the Gators have given up.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Emory Jones has thrown for 654 yards (163.5 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 67% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 379 yards (94.8 ypg) on 57 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • This season Anthony Richardson has racked up 11 carries for 275 yards (68.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Jacob Copeland's team-leading 232 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Xzavier Henderson has put up a 122-yard season so far (30.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in eight passes.
  • Rick Wells' 11 catches are good enough for 121 yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Will Levis leads Kentucky with 902 passing yards (225.5 ypg) on 66-of-101 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 67 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Christopher Rodriguez Jr.'s team-high 521 rushing yards (130.3 per game) have come on 85 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Kavosiey Smoke has collected 132 yards (33.0 per game) on 29 attempts with one touchdown.
  • Wan'Dale Robinson's 402 receiving yards (100.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Josh Ali has recorded 233 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 16 passes this year.
  • Isaiah Epps' five grabs have turned into 104 yards (26.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Florida Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

South Florida

W 42-20

Away

9/18/2021

Alabama

L 31-29

Home

9/25/2021

Tennessee

W 38-14

Home

10/2/2021

Kentucky

-

Away

10/9/2021

Vanderbilt

-

Home

10/16/2021

LSU

-

Away

10/30/2021

Georgia

-

Home

Kentucky Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Missouri

W 35-28

Home

9/18/2021

Chattanooga

W 28-23

Home

9/25/2021

South Carolina

W 16-10

Away

10/2/2021

Florida

-

Home

10/9/2021

LSU

-

Home

10/16/2021

Georgia

-

Away

10/30/2021

Mississippi State

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Florida at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

