How to Watch Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC clash versus the LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch LSU vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
Florida and LSU Stats
- The Gators put up 33.2 points per game, 7.0 more than the Tigers give up per outing (26.2).
- The Gators have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).
- The Tigers have put an average of 29.7 points per game on the board this year, 13.2 more than the 16.5 the Gators have surrendered.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Gators have forced turnovers (6).
Florida Players to Watch
- Emory Jones has thrown for 1,130 yards (188.3 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 482 yards (80.3 ypg) on 75 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- This season Anthony Richardson has racked up 21 carries for 311 yards (51.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Jacob Copeland's 370 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Xzavier Henderson has collected 163 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes this year.
- Rick Wells' 13 catches have netted him 149 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
LSU Players to Watch
- Max Johnson has thrown for 1,729 yards (288.2 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Tyrion Davis-Price's team-high 288 rushing yards (48.0 per game) have come on 67 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Corey Kiner has rushed for 171 yards (28.5 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns.
- Kayshon Boutte's team-high 508 receiving yards (84.7 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
- Jack Bech has put together a 272-yard season so far (45.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.
- Brian Thomas Jr.'s 14 catches have yielded 188 yards (31.3 ypg).
Florida Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Tennessee
W 38-14
Home
10/2/2021
Kentucky
L 20-13
Away
10/9/2021
Vanderbilt
W 42-0
Home
10/16/2021
LSU
-
Away
10/30/2021
Georgia
-
Home
11/6/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
11/13/2021
Samford
-
Home
LSU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Mississippi State
W 28-25
Away
10/2/2021
Auburn
L 24-19
Home
10/9/2021
Kentucky
L 42-21
Away
10/16/2021
Florida
-
Home
10/23/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
11/6/2021
Alabama
-
Away
11/13/2021
Arkansas
-
Home
