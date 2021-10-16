    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC clash versus the LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch LSU vs. Florida

    Florida and LSU Stats

    • The Gators put up 33.2 points per game, 7.0 more than the Tigers give up per outing (26.2).
    • The Gators have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).
    • The Tigers have put an average of 29.7 points per game on the board this year, 13.2 more than the 16.5 the Gators have surrendered.
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Gators have forced turnovers (6).

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Emory Jones has thrown for 1,130 yards (188.3 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 482 yards (80.3 ypg) on 75 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Anthony Richardson has racked up 21 carries for 311 yards (51.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Jacob Copeland's 370 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Xzavier Henderson has collected 163 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes this year.
    • Rick Wells' 13 catches have netted him 149 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    LSU Players to Watch

    • Max Johnson has thrown for 1,729 yards (288.2 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Tyrion Davis-Price's team-high 288 rushing yards (48.0 per game) have come on 67 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Corey Kiner has rushed for 171 yards (28.5 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kayshon Boutte's team-high 508 receiving yards (84.7 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Jack Bech has put together a 272-yard season so far (45.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.
    • Brian Thomas Jr.'s 14 catches have yielded 188 yards (31.3 ypg).

    Florida Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Tennessee

    W 38-14

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Kentucky

    L 20-13

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 42-0

    Home

    10/16/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Samford

    -

    Home

    LSU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 28-25

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Auburn

    L 24-19

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Kentucky

    L 42-21

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Florida at LSU

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCF vs. Cincinnati

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927691
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Nebraska at Minnesota

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16921953
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Yale vs. UConn

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch William & Mary vs. Maine

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Jake Arthurs (31) celebrates his touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Northwestern

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners safety Pat Fields (10) defends during the game at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. South Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy