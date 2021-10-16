Oct 9, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC clash versus the LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch LSU vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Florida and LSU Stats

The Gators put up 33.2 points per game, 7.0 more than the Tigers give up per outing (26.2).

The Gators have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (6).

The Tigers have put an average of 29.7 points per game on the board this year, 13.2 more than the 16.5 the Gators have surrendered.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Gators have forced turnovers (6).

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,130 yards (188.3 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 482 yards (80.3 ypg) on 75 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season Anthony Richardson has racked up 21 carries for 311 yards (51.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jacob Copeland's 370 receiving yards (61.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has collected 163 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes this year.

Rick Wells' 13 catches have netted him 149 yards (24.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

LSU Players to Watch

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,729 yards (288.2 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Tyrion Davis-Price's team-high 288 rushing yards (48.0 per game) have come on 67 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Corey Kiner has rushed for 171 yards (28.5 per game) on 36 carries with two touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte's team-high 508 receiving yards (84.7 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Jack Bech has put together a 272-yard season so far (45.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s 14 catches have yielded 188 yards (31.3 ypg).

Florida Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Tennessee W 38-14 Home 10/2/2021 Kentucky L 20-13 Away 10/9/2021 Vanderbilt W 42-0 Home 10/16/2021 LSU - Away 10/30/2021 Georgia - Home 11/6/2021 South Carolina - Away 11/13/2021 Samford - Home

LSU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Mississippi State W 28-25 Away 10/2/2021 Auburn L 24-19 Home 10/9/2021 Kentucky L 42-21 Away 10/16/2021 Florida - Home 10/23/2021 Ole Miss - Away 11/6/2021 Alabama - Away 11/13/2021 Arkansas - Home

