Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes meet when the No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Florida vs. Tennessee

Florida vs Tennessee Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida

-18.5

63.5

Florida and Tennessee Stats

  • This year, the Gators average 19.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Volunteers allow (15.7).
  • The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
  • The Volunteers, on average, are scoring 21.0 more points per game this year (42.7) than the Gators are allowing (21.7).
  • This season the Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Gators' takeaways (3).

Florida Players to Watch

  • Emory Jones has thrown for 445 yards (148.3 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 235 yards (78.3 ypg) on 42 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Anthony Richardson has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 275 yards (91.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • Jacob Copeland's 200 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Xzavier Henderson has recorded 86 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes this year.
  • Rick Wells' seven grabs have yielded 82 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Hendon Hooker has thrown for 392 yards (130.7 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 113 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 161 yards (53.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Jabari Small has piled up 30 carries for 135 yards (45 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Velus Jones Jr.'s 96 receiving yards (32 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected six receptions and one touchdown.
  • Jimmy Calloway has racked up 81 receiving yards (27 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in four passes this year.
  • Jacob Warren's nine catches have turned into 69 yards (23 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Tennessee at Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2021-09-25T23:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

46 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

46 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) runs for a first down against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Stanford vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

55 minutes ago
Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Velton Gardner (0) warms up before a game against the South Dakota Coyotes at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Duke vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

59 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) n the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Auburn vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Javion Hunt (21) rushes against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

San Diego State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) in action during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Iowa vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy