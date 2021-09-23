Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes meet when the No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Florida vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Florida -18.5 63.5

Florida and Tennessee Stats

This year, the Gators average 19.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Volunteers allow (15.7).

The Gators have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

The Volunteers, on average, are scoring 21.0 more points per game this year (42.7) than the Gators are allowing (21.7).

This season the Volunteers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Gators' takeaways (3).

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones has thrown for 445 yards (148.3 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 235 yards (78.3 ypg) on 42 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 275 yards (91.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Jacob Copeland's 200 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has recorded 86 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes this year.

Rick Wells' seven grabs have yielded 82 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker has thrown for 392 yards (130.7 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 113 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tiyon Evans has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 161 yards (53.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Jabari Small has piled up 30 carries for 135 yards (45 per game) and two touchdowns.

Velus Jones Jr.'s 96 receiving yards (32 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected six receptions and one touchdown.

Jimmy Calloway has racked up 81 receiving yards (27 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in four passes this year.

Jacob Warren's nine catches have turned into 69 yards (23 ypg) and two touchdowns.

