    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Justin Pelic (47) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-2, 0-0 SEC) have home advantage in a SEC clash versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-0 SEC) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

    Florida vs Vanderbilt Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida

    -39

    59.5

    Florida and Vanderbilt Stats

    • The Gators score 3.6 fewer points per game (31.4) than the Commodores surrender (35.0).
    • The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (4) this season.
    • The Commodores' average points scored this season, 16.0, is 3.8 fewer than the 19.8 the Gators are giving up.
    • The Commodores have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (4) this season.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Emory Jones leads Florida with 857 passing yards (171.4 ypg) on 92-of-134 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 442 rushing yards (88.4 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • This season Anthony Richardson has racked up 300 yards (60.0 per game) on 16 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Jacob Copeland's 291 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 16 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Xzavier Henderson has put up a 153-yard season so far (30.6 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes.
    • Rick Wells has hauled in 12 receptions for 130 yards (26.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Ken Seals has thrown for 894 yards (178.8 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 56.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Rocko Griffin's team-high 215 rushing yards (43.0 per game) have come on 55 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Re'Mahn Davis has piled up 211 yards (42.2 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.
    • Chris Pierce's team-high 290 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Will Sheppard has hauled in 27 passes for 288 yards (57.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Devin Boddie Jr.'s 17 catches have netted him 142 yards (28.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Vanderbilt at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
