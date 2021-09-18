In one of the first SEC heavyweight bouts of the season, No. 1 Alabama visits No. 11 Florida in a must-see showdown.

Saturday's college football slate is highlighted by the first marquee SEC matchup of the year, with No. 11 Florida hosting No. 1 Alabama. Both teams enter the contest undefeated at 2-0.

Alabama has been unstoppable through two games, with its most impressive showing being a season-opening 44-13 demolition of then-No. 14 Miami. Meanwhile, Florida hasn't had to sweat yet, easily dispatching Florida Atlantic and Southern Florida in its first two games.

How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

You can stream the Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Crimson Tide offense hasn't lost a step after losing nine offensive starters to the NFL. New quarterback Bryce Young has kept things moving, with 571 yards and seven touchdowns through two games.

Meanwhile, the Gators may have a quarterback competition on their hands. Redshirt junior Emory Jones was tabbed as the starter before the season, but redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson has been impressive in a limited role.

Richardson is clearly closing in on the job but suffered a hamstring injury late in last week's game against South Florida, making his status against the Crimson Tide unclear.

This will be the 42nd all-time meeting between Alabama and Florida, with the Tide holding a 26-14 advantage in the series. A win on Saturday would tie their longest ever winning streak against the Gators at eight games. Saturday's game is a rematch of last year's SEC Championship Game, in which 'Bama won 52-46.

Kickoff from the Swamp is set for 3:30 on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.