How to Watch Florida at Kentucky

October 2, 2021
How to Watch Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 10 Gators are set to hit the road for an SEC matchup against the Wildcats on Saturday evening.
Author:

Coming into Week 5 college football action, there are a ton of high-profile games on the schedule. One of them happens to be the No. 10 ranked Florida Gators taking on the Kentucky Wildcats on the road. Florida is an overwhelming favorite to win the game, but an SEC matchup in hostile territory is never an easy task for any team.

How to Watch Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

You can live stream the Florida at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Gators have compiled a 3-1 record with their only loss coming on the road to No. 1 ranked Alabama by a final score of 31-29. As for the Wildcats, they are 4-0 with their biggest win coming over South Carolina last week.

Florida is led by quarterback Emory Jones, who has completed 67.3% of his pass attempts for 668 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He needs to improve his touchdown to turnover ratio, but he has shown flashes of huge potential. Jones has also picked up 376 yards and two scores on the ground.

On the other side of the field, the Wildcats' quarterback Will Levis has started the season well. He has a 65.3% completion percentage to go along with 902 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Levis has also picked up 67 yards and a score on the ground.

These two teams are going to put on a show. Kentucky will look for a huge statement will while the Gators will try to show they still belong in the playoff conversation.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Florida at Kentucky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

