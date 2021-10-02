Florida International travels to face Florida Atlantic in the 20th edition of the Shula Bowl.

Saturday marks the 20th playing of the Shula Bowl, the annual game between Florida International and Florida Atlantic. The game gets its name from legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula due to his ties to both programs.

How to Watch: Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The Owls have won the last four meetings between the two schools and hold a 14-5 advantage in the series.

In this year's edition of the Shula Bowl, both teams are coming off a loss. FAU fell to Air Force 31–7 last week, while FIU dropped a close game against Central Michigan by a score of 31–27.

FIU quarterback Max Bortenschlager played well in his team's loss, throwing for 395 yards and two touchdowns. He will look to outduel Miami transfer N'Kosi Perry, who has thrown for 949 yards and seven touchdowns in four games for FAU this season.

