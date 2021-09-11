How to Watch Florida at South Florida

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Florida Gators at South Florida Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Gators head south to Tampa to take on South Florida for just the second time ever.
Author:

South Florida has been able to get some big schools to come to Tampa, but this might be one of the biggest home games yet. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they are just not a very good football team right now. South Florida was blown out by NC State on Saturday 45-0. The Bulls looked completely overmatched against the Wolfpack and it could be even worse against the Gators on Saturday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WCVB - Boston)

Live stream the Florida at South Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game with Florida will be just the second-ever meeting between the two schools. The Gators took care of the Bulls 38-14 in 2010 in Gainesville in their only other meeting.

Florida heads to Tampa 1-0 after easily taking care of FAU 35-14. They scored the first 28 points before they gave up 14 points in the fourth quarter. The offense wasn't overly impressive in the win, but having to replace Kyle Trask and star tight end Kyle Pitts is a tall task.

Florida is looking to compete with Georgia in the SEC West and while this game won't tell us much about their chances they have Alabama next. The game against the Crimson Tide will be a huge test for the Gators and they need to not get caught looking ahead and allow the Bulls to even hang around.

Even if Florida is looking ahead to Alabama this game should not be close. The Gators need to use this to get better acquainted with what they have on offense before their huge battle with the Crimson Tide.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Florida Gators at South Florida Bulls

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WCVB - Boston)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

University of Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass during a game against South Carolina at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on Oct. 3, 2020. Flgai 100320 Ufvs Scarolina Fb Game40
NCAAFB

How to Watch Florida at South Florida

Chelsea
Premier League

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Minnesota Gophers
NCAAFB

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Minnesota

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) points at the crowd after a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech

Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) runs the ball against the Eastern Illinois Panthers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch South Carolina at East Carolina

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) come together to hit Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) after a pass during the third quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Ceb Osu21min Kwr 37
NCAAFB

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Oregon

Tennessee
NCAAFB

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh

Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) is tripped up by Missouri State Bears cornerback Lemondre Joe (22) as Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Cole Birmingham (67) and offensive lineman Danny Godlevske (51) look on during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Army Black Knights running back Braheam Murphy (8) and Army Black Knights linebacker Brian Burton (47) celebrates a season-opening victory against the Georgia State Panthers at Center Parc Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Western Kentucky at Army

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy