How to Watch Florida at South Florida

The Gators head south to Tampa to take on South Florida for just the second time ever.

South Florida has been able to get some big schools to come to Tampa, but this might be one of the biggest home games yet. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they are just not a very good football team right now. South Florida was blown out by NC State on Saturday 45-0. The Bulls looked completely overmatched against the Wolfpack and it could be even worse against the Gators on Saturday.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WCVB - Boston)

Live stream the Florida at South Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The game with Florida will be just the second-ever meeting between the two schools. The Gators took care of the Bulls 38-14 in 2010 in Gainesville in their only other meeting.

Florida heads to Tampa 1-0 after easily taking care of FAU 35-14. They scored the first 28 points before they gave up 14 points in the fourth quarter. The offense wasn't overly impressive in the win, but having to replace Kyle Trask and star tight end Kyle Pitts is a tall task.

Florida is looking to compete with Georgia in the SEC West and while this game won't tell us much about their chances they have Alabama next. The game against the Crimson Tide will be a huge test for the Gators and they need to not get caught looking ahead and allow the Bulls to even hang around.

Even if Florida is looking ahead to Alabama this game should not be close. The Gators need to use this to get better acquainted with what they have on offense before their huge battle with the Crimson Tide.

Regional restrictions may apply.