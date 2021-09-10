Florida State vs. Jacksonville State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

September 10, 2021
How to Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Zerrick Cooper (6) unbuckles his helmet in frustration as another drive ends during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Zerrick Cooper (6) unbuckles his helmet in frustration as another drive ends during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The Florida State Seminoles (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-1). Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Jacksonville State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida State and Jacksonville State Stats

  • The Seminoles rack up 7.0 more points per game (38.0) than the Gamecocks allow (31.0).
  • The Seminoles have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Gamecocks have forced (2).
  • The Gamecocks have averaged 41.0 fewer points per game this year (0.0) than the Seminoles have allowed (41.0).
  • The Gamecocks have zero giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have one takeaway .

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Jordan Travis has 130 passing yards (130.0 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 47.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 15 times for 144 yards (144.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Treshaun Ward has rushed for 76 yards (76.0 per game) on 11 carries with one touchdown.
  • Ja'Khi Douglas' team-high 80 receiving yards (80.0 yards per game) have come on three receptions with one touchdown.
  • Keyshawn Helton has grabbed four passes for 53 yards (53.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Malik McClain's one catch is good enough for 21 yards (21.0 ypg).

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

  • Zerrick Cooper has been a dual threat to lead Jacksonville State in both passing and rushing. He has 86 passing yards (86.0 ypg), completing 51.4% of his passes this season. He's rushed for 30 yards (30.0 ypg) on six carries.
  • This season Pat Jackson has rushed for 22 yards (22.0 per game) on two carries.
  • P.J. Wells' 40 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's collected three catches.
  • Mike Pettway has totaled 17 receiving yards (17.0 yards per game), reeling in two passes this year.
  • Isaiah Montgomery's two grabs have netted him 7 yards (7.0 ypg).

Florida State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/5/2021

Notre Dame

L 41-38

Home

9/11/2021

Jacksonville State

-

Home

9/18/2021

Wake Forest

-

Away

9/25/2021

Louisville

-

Home

10/2/2021

Syracuse

-

Home

Jacksonville State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/1/2021

UAB

L 31-0

Home

9/11/2021

Florida State

-

Away

9/18/2021

North Alabama

-

Home

9/25/2021

UT Martin

-

Home

10/2/2021

Kennesaw State

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Jacksonville State at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
