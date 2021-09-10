Florida State vs. Jacksonville State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

How to Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-1). Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Jacksonville State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Florida State and Jacksonville State Stats
- The Seminoles rack up 7.0 more points per game (38.0) than the Gamecocks allow (31.0).
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over three times this season, one more turnover than the Gamecocks have forced (2).
- The Gamecocks have averaged 41.0 fewer points per game this year (0.0) than the Seminoles have allowed (41.0).
- The Gamecocks have zero giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have one takeaway .
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jordan Travis has 130 passing yards (130.0 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 47.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 15 times for 144 yards (144.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Treshaun Ward has rushed for 76 yards (76.0 per game) on 11 carries with one touchdown.
- Ja'Khi Douglas' team-high 80 receiving yards (80.0 yards per game) have come on three receptions with one touchdown.
- Keyshawn Helton has grabbed four passes for 53 yards (53.0 yards per game) this year.
- Malik McClain's one catch is good enough for 21 yards (21.0 ypg).
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- Zerrick Cooper has been a dual threat to lead Jacksonville State in both passing and rushing. He has 86 passing yards (86.0 ypg), completing 51.4% of his passes this season. He's rushed for 30 yards (30.0 ypg) on six carries.
- This season Pat Jackson has rushed for 22 yards (22.0 per game) on two carries.
- P.J. Wells' 40 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's collected three catches.
- Mike Pettway has totaled 17 receiving yards (17.0 yards per game), reeling in two passes this year.
- Isaiah Montgomery's two grabs have netted him 7 yards (7.0 ypg).
Florida State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/5/2021
Notre Dame
L 41-38
Home
9/11/2021
Jacksonville State
-
Home
9/18/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
9/25/2021
Louisville
-
Home
10/2/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
Jacksonville State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/1/2021
UAB
L 31-0
Home
9/11/2021
Florida State
-
Away
9/18/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
9/25/2021
UT Martin
-
Home
10/2/2021
Kennesaw State
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
