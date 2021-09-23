Florida State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights defensive lineman Josh Celiscar (88) tackles Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) will clash with a fellow ACC team when they go to the Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Louisville vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -1.5 61.5

Louisville and Florida State Stats

The Cardinals put up the same number of points per game that the Seminoles surrender (32).

The Cardinals have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seminoles.

The Cardinals have allowed their opponents an average of 27 points per game this season, four more than the 23 the Seminoles have put on the board per contest.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (4).

Louisville Players to Watch

Micale Cunningham leads Louisville with 733 passing yards (244.3 ypg) on 60-of-98 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 207 rushing yards (69 ypg) on 42 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Mitchell, has carried the ball 46 times for 213 yards (71 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught six passes for 70 yards (23.3 per game).

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's team-leading 173 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) have come on seven receptions.

Marshon Ford has racked up 156 receiving yards (52 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes this year.

Jordan Watkins' nine grabs have netted him 92 yards (30.7 ypg).

Florida State Players to Watch

McKenzie Milton has 300 passing yards (100 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 63% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jashaun Corbin, has carried the ball 37 times for 280 yards (93.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has piled up 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Ontaria Wilson's 89 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected four receptions and one touchdown.

Ja'Khi Douglas has racked up 80 receiving yards (26.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in three passes this year.

Keyshawn Helton's five receptions this season have resulted in 65 yards (21.7 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.