    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) celebrates a big run, good for a first down. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Syracuse Orange 33-30 to get their first win of the season Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Fsu V Syracuse1528

    Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) celebrates a big run, good for a first down. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Syracuse Orange 33-30 to get their first win of the season Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Fsu V Syracuse1528

    ACC foes meet when the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Florida State Seminoles (1-4, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Florida State

    North Carolina and Florida State Stats

    • The Tar Heels score 6.2 more points per game (37.6) than the Seminoles surrender (31.4).
    • This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Seminoles' takeaways (5).
    • The Tar Heels defense has allowed 25.0 points per game this year, the same as the Seminoles have scored.
    • The Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, six more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (7).

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 1,494 passing yards (298.8 ypg) on 95-of-153 passing with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 288 rushing yards (57.6 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Ty Chandler, has carried the ball 74 times for 423 yards (84.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught five passes for 123 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Josh Downs' 620 receiving yards (124.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Emery Simmons has reeled in 10 passes for 236 yards (47.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Antoine Green's nine catches have netted him 205 yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • McKenzie Milton has thrown for 548 yards (109.6 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Jashaun Corbin's team-high 504 rushing yards (100.8 per game) have come on 62 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Treshaun Ward has piled up 37 carries for 285 yards (57.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 89 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ontaria Wilson's team-high 133 receiving yards (26.6 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with one touchdown.
    • Andrew Parchment has put up a 127-yard season so far (25.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes.
    • Camren McDonald's 13 catches this season have resulted in 124 yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    North Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Virginia

    W 59-39

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Georgia Tech

    L 45-22

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Duke

    W 38-7

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    Florida State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 35-14

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Louisville

    L 31-23

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Syracuse

    W 33-30

    Home

    10/9/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Florida State at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16853005
    Golf

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, First Round

    10 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal

    10 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Demon Deacons

    10 minutes ago
    Chicago White Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy