ACC foes meet when the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Florida State Seminoles (1-4, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina and Florida State Stats

The Tar Heels score 6.2 more points per game (37.6) than the Seminoles surrender (31.4).

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Seminoles' takeaways (5).

The Tar Heels defense has allowed 25.0 points per game this year, the same as the Seminoles have scored.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, six more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (7).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 1,494 passing yards (298.8 ypg) on 95-of-153 passing with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 288 rushing yards (57.6 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Ty Chandler, has carried the ball 74 times for 423 yards (84.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught five passes for 123 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' 620 receiving yards (124.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 40 receptions and six touchdowns.

Emery Simmons has reeled in 10 passes for 236 yards (47.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Antoine Green's nine catches have netted him 205 yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Florida State Players to Watch

McKenzie Milton has thrown for 548 yards (109.6 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Jashaun Corbin's team-high 504 rushing yards (100.8 per game) have come on 62 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has piled up 37 carries for 285 yards (57.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 89 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Ontaria Wilson's team-high 133 receiving yards (26.6 yards per game) have come on nine receptions with one touchdown.

Andrew Parchment has put up a 127-yard season so far (25.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes.

Camren McDonald's 13 catches this season have resulted in 124 yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

North Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Virginia W 59-39 Home 9/25/2021 Georgia Tech L 45-22 Away 10/2/2021 Duke W 38-7 Home 10/9/2021 Florida State - Home 10/16/2021 Miami - Home 10/30/2021 Notre Dame - Away 11/6/2021 Wake Forest - Home

Florida State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Wake Forest L 35-14 Away 9/25/2021 Louisville L 31-23 Home 10/2/2021 Syracuse W 33-30 Home 10/9/2021 North Carolina - Away 10/23/2021 UMass - Home 10/30/2021 Clemson - Away 11/6/2021 NC State - Home

