Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) runs the ball as he looks to pass. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-23 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fsu V Louisville Football711a

The Florida State Seminoles (0-4, 0-0 ACC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in an ACC showdown. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Betting Information for Florida State vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -4.5 51

Florida State and Syracuse Stats

This year, the Seminoles put up 5.2 more points per game (23.0) than the Orange surrender (17.8).

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Orange have forced (3).

The Orange have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (30.5) as the Seminoles have allowed (31.8).

The Orange have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Florida State Players to Watch

McKenzie Milton has thrown for 548 yards (137.0 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Jashaun Corbin has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 439 yards (109.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Treshaun Ward has collected 219 yards (54.8 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

Ontaria Wilson's 133 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and one touchdown.

Andrew Parchment has collected 123 receiving yards (30.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes this year.

Camren McDonald's eight grabs have yielded 83 yards (20.8 ypg).

Syracuse Players to Watch

Tommy DeVito has thrown for 388 yards (97.0 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 90 rushing yards (22.5 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Sean Tucker, has carried the ball 83 times for 536 yards (134.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 175 receiving yards (43.8 per game) on nine catches with one receiving touchdown.

This season Garrett Shrader has rushed for 97 yards (24.3 per game) on 30 carries with four touchdowns.

Taj Harris has caught 16 passes for 171 yards (42.8 yards per game) this year.

Damien Alford's two catches are good enough for 92 yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

