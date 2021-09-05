September 5, 2021
How to Watch Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who'll win the inaugual Red Tails Classic?
Author:

On Sunday night, a pair of HBCU rivals will face off in Montgomery, Alabama in the first Red Tails Classic.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 5, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fort Valley went 2-0 in the shortened spring season. That followed a 6-4 campaign in 2019. The Wildcats look to be building something under head coach Maurice Flowers.

Fort Valley lost the last time these teams faced in 2018.

In fact, Fort Valley has lost all six meetings between these teams. Will this be the year that the Wildcats can finally get a win against this team?

Tuskegee didn't play last season. The Golden Tigers last took the field in 2019, going 5-5 but ending the season on a 4-1 run. Will that momentum carry over after over a year off from playing?

Regional restrictions may apply.

