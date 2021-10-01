Fresno State vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs the ball against the UNLV Rebels in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 MWC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in a MWC showdown. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Fresno State and Hawaii Stats

The Bulldogs put up 42.0 points per game, 9.6 more than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (32.4).

The Bulldogs have nine giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 10 takeaways .

The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 6.4 more points scored this year (28.0) than the Bulldogs have allowed (21.6).

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener leads Fresno State with 1,842 passing yards (368.4 ypg) on 136-of-186 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Ronnie Rivers' team-high 346 rushing yards (69.2 per game) have come on 76 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also added 15 catches for 176 yards (35.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has racked up 93 yards (18.6 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown.

Jalen Cropper's 455 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has collected 401 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes this year.

Keric Wheatfall has hauled in 16 grabs for 296 yards (59.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Chevan Cordeiro has been a dual threat to lead Hawaii in both passing and rushing. He has 1,410 passing yards (282.0 ypg), completing 54.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 195 yards (39.0 ypg) on 59 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Dae Dae Hunter's team-high 257 rushing yards (51.4 per game) have come on 49 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 15 catches for 143 yards (28.6 per game).

Nick Mardner's team-high 459 receiving yards (91.8 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with three touchdowns.

Calvin Turner Jr. has totaled 360 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 27 passes this year.

Jared Smart's 10 grabs have yielded 189 yards (37.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Fresno State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Cal Poly W 63-10 Home 9/18/2021 UCLA W 40-37 Away 9/24/2021 UNLV W 38-30 Home 10/2/2021 Hawaii - Away 10/16/2021 Wyoming - Away 10/23/2021 Nevada - Home 10/30/2021 San Diego State - Away

Hawaii Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Oregon State L 45-27 Away 9/19/2021 San Jose State L 17-13 Home 9/25/2021 New Mexico State W 41-21 Away 10/2/2021 Fresno State - Home 10/16/2021 Nevada - Away 10/24/2021 New Mexico State - Home 10/30/2021 Utah State - Away

