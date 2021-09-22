Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in a MWC battle. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV

Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021

Friday, September 24, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Betting Information for Fresno State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -30.5 58.5

Fresno State and UNLV Stats

The Bulldogs average 43.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Rebels allow per contest (40.0).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (5).

The average points per game for the Rebels this year, 15.3, is 4.2 fewer than the 19.5 the Bulldogs have given up.

The Rebels have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has thrown for 1,464 yards (366.0 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 73.6% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 298 yards (74.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 154 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has piled up 93 yards (23.3 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown.

Josh Kelly's 373 receiving yards (93.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 19 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper has collected 347 receiving yards (86.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes this year.

Keric Wheatfall's 11 grabs have netted him 181 yards (45.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

UNLV Players to Watch

Doug Brumfield has thrown for 177 yards (59.0 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 42.3% of his passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 70 yards (23.3 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Charles Williams has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 254 yards (84.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Kyle Willams' team-high 117 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) have come on nine receptions.

Giovanni Fauolo Sr. has put up a 58-yard season so far (19.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.

Zyell Griffin's three catches are good enough for 40 yards (13.3 ypg).

