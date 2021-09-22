The No. 22 Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-3, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in a MWC battle. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV
- Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Fresno State vs. UNLV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Fresno State
-30.5
58.5
Fresno State and UNLV Stats
- The Bulldogs average 43.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Rebels allow per contest (40.0).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (5).
- The average points per game for the Rebels this year, 15.3, is 4.2 fewer than the 19.5 the Bulldogs have given up.
- The Rebels have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Jake Haener has thrown for 1,464 yards (366.0 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 73.6% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 62 times for a team-high 298 yards (74.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 154 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jordan Mims has piled up 93 yards (23.3 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown.
- Josh Kelly's 373 receiving yards (93.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 19 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Jalen Cropper has collected 347 receiving yards (86.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes this year.
- Keric Wheatfall's 11 grabs have netted him 181 yards (45.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Doug Brumfield has thrown for 177 yards (59.0 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 42.3% of his passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 70 yards (23.3 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Charles Williams has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 254 yards (84.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- Kyle Willams' team-high 117 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) have come on nine receptions.
- Giovanni Fauolo Sr. has put up a 58-yard season so far (19.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.
- Zyell Griffin's three catches are good enough for 40 yards (13.3 ypg).
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
24
2021
UNLV at Fresno State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2021-09-25T02:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)