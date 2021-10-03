October 3, 2021
How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresno State (4-1) looks to continue its rise when it visits Hawaii for the 53rd playing of the Battle for the Golden Screwdriver.
Two weeks ago, Fresno State pulled off a 40-37 win over then No. 13 UCLA, thanks to an incredible game winning drive orchestrated by senior quarterback Jake Haener. However, their impressive 2021 season goes beyond that one win.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. Hawaii:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Fresno State vs. Hawaii on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs' lone loss came in a 31-24 defeat on the road to No. 3 Oregon. Last week, they picked up their first win in conference play by defeating UNLV 38-30. 

Haener has put together one of the best seasons by a college quarterback this year. He's averaging 368.4 passing yards per game with 15 touchdowns and just one interception. Add in his three rushing touchdowns and he's been responsible for 110 points this season, the second-most in the nation behind SMU's Tanner Mordecai.

On the other side, Hawaii is coming off its first FBS win of the year. The Rainbow Warriors went on the road last week and took down New Mexico State, 41-21. Wide receiver Nick Mardner has a monster day with four catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Fresno State leads the all-time series 29-23-1, although Hawaii won last year's game 34-19. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Fresno State vs. Hawaii

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
