    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mountain West foes Fresno State and Wyoming meet this week both coming off losses and looking to get back on track.
    After taking No. 9 Oregon to the brink and beating then-ranked UCLA early in the season, Fresno State seemed like a team on the rise. However, the Bulldogs lost to Hawaii in their most recent game.

    This week, they look to rebound against Wyoming in Mountain West play.

    How to Watch: Fresno State vs. Wyoming

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live Stream Fresno State vs. Wyoming on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wyoming got off to a 4–0 start this season with wins over Montana State, Northern Illinois, Ball State and Connecticut. However, the Cowboys weren't able to keep that streak going in their conference opener last week, falling to Air Force 24–14.

    After scoring a season-low 24 points in their loss to Hawaii, the Bulldogs are looking to bounce back. The Bulldogs have had the best offensive unit in the Mountain West so far this year, averaging a conference-best 519.8 yards and 39 points per game.

    They're led by a breakout star in redshirt senior quarterback Jake Haener, who leads the Mountain West in most major passing categories. He'll be tested by a Wyoming defense that ranks 13th nationally against the pass, allowing just 171.2 passing yards per game. The Cowboys can really make opposing quarterbacks pay for mistakes too; three of their six interceptions this year have been returned for touchdowns.

    Fresno State has a 7–5 lead in the all-time series between these teams, including wins in the last two meetings, in 2017 and '18.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Wyoming Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
