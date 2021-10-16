Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons cornerback Elan Castonguay (2) and linebacker PJ Ramsey (49) tackle Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen 8) in the first quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) are on the road for a MWC showdown versus the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State and Wyoming Stats

This year, the Bulldogs put up 15.6 more points per game (39.0) than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).

The Cowboys have scored 30.4 points per game this season, 7.9 more than the Bulldogs have given up.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (8).

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has thrown for 2,230 yards (371.7 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 69.5% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 420 yards (70.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 235 yards (39.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has collected 106 yards (17.7 per game) on 18 attempts with one touchdown.

Jalen Cropper's 528 receiving yards (88.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has totaled 461 receiving yards (76.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes this year.

Keric Wheatfall has hauled in 18 grabs for 325 yards (54.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers has 893 passing yards (178.6 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 54% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 111 rushing yards (22.2 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Xazavian Valladay's team-high 436 rushing yards (87.2 per game) have come on 84 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 131 yards (26.2 per game) on eight catches.

This season Titus Swen has piled up 216 yards (43.2 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's 282 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions and four touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has recorded 210 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game), hauling in 16 passes this year.

Fresno State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 UCLA W 40-37 Away 9/24/2021 UNLV W 38-30 Home 10/2/2021 Hawaii L 27-24 Away 10/16/2021 Wyoming - Away 10/23/2021 Nevada - Home 10/30/2021 San Diego State - Away 11/6/2021 Boise State - Home

Wyoming Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Ball State W 45-12 Home 9/25/2021 UConn W 24-22 Away 10/9/2021 Air Force L 24-14 Away 10/16/2021 Fresno State - Home 10/23/2021 New Mexico - Home 10/30/2021 San Jose State - Away 11/6/2021 Colorado State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.