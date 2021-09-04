How to Watch Fresno State at Oregon

With the 2021 college football season finally underway, Fresno State will look to pull off a big upset over No. 11 ranked Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

The Oregon Ducks will open the 2021 college football season as the No. 11 ranked team in the nation. Yes, college football is back and we could not be more excited about it. To start the season, the Ducks will be taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs at home on Saturday afternoon.

Coming into this matchup, the Bulldogs are 1-0 already on the season. They took care of business against Connecticut by a final score 45-0. If they can come through with another win this week and shock a ranked opponent, Fresno State will put themselves on the map.

This could be a very entertaining game. Obviously, the Ducks are favored to win these game fairly easily, but the Bulldogs are not a team to take lightly.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

In their first game of the season, Fresno State was led by quarterback Jake Haener, who completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 331 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Ronnie Rivers led the team in rushing with 13 carries for 58 yards. Through the air, Jalen Cropper led the team in receiving, catching three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

As for the Ducks, Anthony Brown is slated to be the starting quarterback. Last season, he completed just 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 164 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. There are a lot of question marks surrounding this team, but the talent is there for them to be a contender.

All of that being said, the Ducks are going to be interesting to watch for the first time. They should be a very good and entertaining football team, but we haven't seen them in action yet.

Fresno State will play their toughest game of the 2021 season and will look to make a strong statement. They may not win, but the Ducks cannot afford to take the Bulldogs lightly.

