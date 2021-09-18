The Furman Paladin travel to North Carolina to take on the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.

This seems like a battle of a heavyweight and an underdog, but don't let the size of the programs fool you. Furman enters this matchup with a perfect record, and the Wolfpack is going to have to play smart, quick, and strong in order to stay ahead.

How to Watch Furman at North Carolina State:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

You can live stream Furman Paladin at North Carolina State Wolfpack on fuboTV.

Furman is coming into this contest having put up two nice wins against North Carolina A&T and Tennessee Tech by a combined score of 55-18.

The Wolfpack, which is a part of the strong Atlantic Coast Conference, comes into this game with a 1-1 record. NC State beat South Florida 45-0 and then lost to Mississippi State 24-10 last weekend.

Furman's quarterback Hamp Sisson has three touchdowns and an interception with 558 passing yards this year. That matches up well with Power 5 opponent Devin Leary, who has thrown for 535 yards and three touchdowns in the two games the Wolfpack has played.

The running stats also have similarities. The Wolfpack's leading rusher Zonovan Knight has run for 194 yards and a touchdown. On the opposite side, the Paladins' Devin Wynn has 159 rushing yards on 35 attempts. Even their top receivers are within three yards of each other on the season.

The Paladins have what it takes to pull out this win, but they will not be able to make any mistakes along the way. With a couple of added mistakes from the Wolfpack, Furman could continue its undefeated streak.

