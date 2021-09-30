Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) hands off to running back Raheim Sanders (5) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) will clash with a fellow SEC team when they welcome in the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Sanford Stadium.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium

Betting Information for Georgia vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -18.5 48

Georgia and Arkansas Stats

The Bulldogs score 27.5 more points per game (42.0) than the Razorbacks give up (14.5).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Razorbacks' takeaways (6).

The Razorbacks, on average, are scoring 30.0 more points per game this season (35.8) than the Bulldogs are allowing (5.8).

This season the Razorbacks have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (9).

Georgia Players to Watch

JT Daniels has thrown for 567 yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 76.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Zamir White's team-high 207 rushing yards (51.8 per game) have come on 37 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has racked up 22 carries for 123 yards (30.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-leading 272 receiving yards (68.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has recorded 219 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in nine receptions for 157 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Arkansas Players to Watch

K.J. Jefferson has been a dual threat to lead Arkansas in both passing and rushing. He has 844 passing yards (211.0 ypg), completing 59% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 230 yards (57.5 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Trelon Smith's team-high 298 rushing yards (74.5 per game) have come on 59 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

Treylon Burks' 373 receiving yards (93.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and two touchdowns.

Tyson Morris has put together a 169-yard season so far (42.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes.

Warren Thompson's five catches have netted him 91 yards (22.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

