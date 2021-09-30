The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC) will clash with a fellow SEC team when they welcome in the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Sanford Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
Betting Information for Georgia vs. Arkansas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-18.5
48
Georgia and Arkansas Stats
- The Bulldogs score 27.5 more points per game (42.0) than the Razorbacks give up (14.5).
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Razorbacks' takeaways (6).
- The Razorbacks, on average, are scoring 30.0 more points per game this season (35.8) than the Bulldogs are allowing (5.8).
- This season the Razorbacks have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (9).
Georgia Players to Watch
- JT Daniels has thrown for 567 yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 76.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Zamir White's team-high 207 rushing yards (51.8 per game) have come on 37 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season James Cook has racked up 22 carries for 123 yards (30.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Brock Bowers' team-leading 272 receiving yards (68.0 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jermaine Burton has recorded 219 receiving yards (54.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.
- Adonai Mitchell has hauled in nine receptions for 157 yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- K.J. Jefferson has been a dual threat to lead Arkansas in both passing and rushing. He has 844 passing yards (211.0 ypg), completing 59% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 230 yards (57.5 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Trelon Smith's team-high 298 rushing yards (74.5 per game) have come on 59 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- Treylon Burks' 373 receiving yards (93.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Tyson Morris has put together a 169-yard season so far (42.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in seven passes.
- Warren Thompson's five catches have netted him 91 yards (22.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
