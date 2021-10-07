    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) hugs LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) after a game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) hugs LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) after a game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) will clash with a fellow SEC team when they go to the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia

    Georgia and Auburn Stats

    • The Bulldogs rack up 41.0 points per game, 24.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (16.2).
    • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • The Tigers, on average, score 35.4 more points (40.0) than the Bulldogs allow (4.6).
    • The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have nine takeaways .

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • JT Daniels leads Georgia with 567 passing yards (113.4 ypg) on 54-of-71 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Zamir White's team-high 275 rushing yards (55.0 per game) have come on 53 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Cook has rushed for 210 yards (42.0 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Brock Bowers' 272 receiving yards (54.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Jermaine Burton has put together a 224-yard season so far (44.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.
    • Adonai Mitchell's nine catches have netted him 157 yards (31.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Bo Nix leads Auburn with 979 passing yards (195.8 ypg) on 86-of-147 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 133 rushing yards (26.6 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Jarquez Hunter's team-high 447 rushing yards (89.4 per game) have come on 42 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tank Bigsby has rushed for 430 yards (86.0 per game) on 74 carries with four touchdowns.
    • John Samuel Shenker's team-leading 236 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions.
    • Kobe Hudson has grabbed 14 passes for 217 yards (43.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Shedrick Jackson's 14 grabs have netted him 173 yards (34.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Georgia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    South Carolina

    W 40-13

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 62-0

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Arkansas

    W 37-0

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    Auburn Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Penn State

    L 28-20

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Georgia State

    W 34-24

    Home

    10/2/2021

    LSU

    W 24-19

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Georgia at Auburn

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16853005
    Golf

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, First Round

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Cal

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Demon Deacons

    1 minute ago
    Chicago White Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch White Sox vs. Astros

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson (8) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    UCLA vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) chases Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) out of the pocket during first half action at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    New Mexico State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Southern Utah vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy