The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) will clash with a fellow SEC team when they go to the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Georgia and Auburn Stats
- The Bulldogs rack up 41.0 points per game, 24.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (16.2).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- The Tigers, on average, score 35.4 more points (40.0) than the Bulldogs allow (4.6).
- The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have nine takeaways .
Georgia Players to Watch
- JT Daniels leads Georgia with 567 passing yards (113.4 ypg) on 54-of-71 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- Zamir White's team-high 275 rushing yards (55.0 per game) have come on 53 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season James Cook has rushed for 210 yards (42.0 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.
- Brock Bowers' 272 receiving yards (54.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Jermaine Burton has put together a 224-yard season so far (44.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.
- Adonai Mitchell's nine catches have netted him 157 yards (31.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix leads Auburn with 979 passing yards (195.8 ypg) on 86-of-147 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 133 rushing yards (26.6 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Jarquez Hunter's team-high 447 rushing yards (89.4 per game) have come on 42 carries, with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Tank Bigsby has rushed for 430 yards (86.0 per game) on 74 carries with four touchdowns.
- John Samuel Shenker's team-leading 236 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions.
- Kobe Hudson has grabbed 14 passes for 217 yards (43.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Shedrick Jackson's 14 grabs have netted him 173 yards (34.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Georgia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
South Carolina
W 40-13
Home
9/25/2021
Vanderbilt
W 62-0
Away
10/2/2021
Arkansas
W 37-0
Home
10/9/2021
Auburn
-
Away
10/16/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
10/30/2021
Florida
-
Away
11/6/2021
Missouri
-
Home
Auburn Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Penn State
L 28-20
Away
9/25/2021
Georgia State
W 34-24
Home
10/2/2021
LSU
W 24-19
Away
10/9/2021
Georgia
-
Home
10/16/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
10/30/2021
Ole Miss
-
Home
11/6/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Georgia at Auburn
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:30
PM/EST
