Oct 2, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) hugs LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) after a game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0 SEC) will clash with a fellow SEC team when they go to the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (4-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia and Auburn Stats

The Bulldogs rack up 41.0 points per game, 24.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (16.2).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

The Tigers, on average, score 35.4 more points (40.0) than the Bulldogs allow (4.6).

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have nine takeaways .

Georgia Players to Watch

JT Daniels leads Georgia with 567 passing yards (113.4 ypg) on 54-of-71 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Zamir White's team-high 275 rushing yards (55.0 per game) have come on 53 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season James Cook has rushed for 210 yards (42.0 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 272 receiving yards (54.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has put together a 224-yard season so far (44.8 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.

Adonai Mitchell's nine catches have netted him 157 yards (31.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix leads Auburn with 979 passing yards (195.8 ypg) on 86-of-147 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 133 rushing yards (26.6 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jarquez Hunter's team-high 447 rushing yards (89.4 per game) have come on 42 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

This season Tank Bigsby has rushed for 430 yards (86.0 per game) on 74 carries with four touchdowns.

John Samuel Shenker's team-leading 236 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions.

Kobe Hudson has grabbed 14 passes for 217 yards (43.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shedrick Jackson's 14 grabs have netted him 173 yards (34.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Georgia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 South Carolina W 40-13 Home 9/25/2021 Vanderbilt W 62-0 Away 10/2/2021 Arkansas W 37-0 Home 10/9/2021 Auburn - Away 10/16/2021 Kentucky - Home 10/30/2021 Florida - Away 11/6/2021 Missouri - Home

Auburn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Penn State L 28-20 Away 9/25/2021 Georgia State W 34-24 Home 10/2/2021 LSU W 24-19 Away 10/9/2021 Georgia - Home 10/16/2021 Arkansas - Away 10/30/2021 Ole Miss - Home 11/6/2021 Texas A&M - Away

Regional restrictions apply.