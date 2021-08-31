August 31, 2021
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Football Online All Season Long

Kirby Smart has long stood in the shadow of Nick Saban. Now, with arguably his most talented team at Georgia can he finally steal the spotlight from his former boss?
The Georgia Bulldogs have tried their best to recreate the magic that Nick Saban and Alabama have put together in Tuscaloosa. They first poached away Saban’s former defensive coordinator, Kirby Smart. Then they attacked the recruiting trail as viciously as the Crimson Tide did.

Watch Georgia Bulldogs Football online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The plan seemed to be an immediate success. But, then, in Smart’s first season, the Bulldogs and Tide squared off in a memorable national championship game, complete with an overtime finish.

Yet, since getting so painfully close to college football’s mountaintop, Georgia has been unable to find its way back to the title game.

Last year was the furthest they’ve been from elite status under Smart’s watch. They lost to Alabama and the Florida Gators by a combined 33 points.

But, the season started to turn around two weeks after the loss to Florida. This coincided with JT Daniels's return to action as the former USC Trojan had finally recovered from a knee injury he suffered in 2019.

The Bulldogs scored 31, 45, and 49 points, with Daniels leading the offense in their final three regular-season games.

The defense regained its footing as they held opponents to under 25 points in the final four games, including a hard-fought 24-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Peach Bowl.

The program hopes it can ride the momentum of those final four performances into a resurgent season in 2021.

Daniels will get a full year as a starter, but some of the help he had been accounting for might not be able to do the same.

Stud wideout, George Pickens, suffered an ACL injury in the spring and is unlikely to return to the field. Second-year tight end Darnell Washington — a 6’7” 265 pounds mammoth of a man — is dealing with a foot injury, and his status remains up in the air. Finally, Arik Gilbert, a former top-five recruit, hasn’t been practicing with the team for personal reasons.

The pieces are there for Georgia to finally be the belle of the ball; make sure to follow along and see if the Bulldogs can pull it off this year.

