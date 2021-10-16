    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is taken down by the LSU Tigers defense during the fourth quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 0-0 SEC) host a SEC showdown against the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Sanford Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Kentucky

    Betting Information for Georgia vs. Kentucky

    Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Georgia

    -21.5

    44.5

    Georgia and Kentucky Stats

    • The Bulldogs put up 39.8 points per game, 22.3 more than the Wildcats surrender per matchup (17.5).
    • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).
    • The Wildcats have averaged 25.5 more points scored this season (31.0) than the Bulldogs have allowed (5.5).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (10) this season.

    Georgia Players to Watch

    • Stetson Bennett has 746 passing yards (124.3 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 126 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 carries.
    • Zamir White's team-high 354 rushing yards (59.0 per game) have come on 71 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season James Cook has collected 245 yards (40.8 per game) on 41 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Brock Bowers' 315 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 20 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Ladd McConkey has reeled in 16 passes for 280 yards (46.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jermaine Burton's 13 receptions have netted him 224 yards (37.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Will Levis leads Kentucky with 1,134 passing yards (189.0 ypg) on 87-of-135 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 163 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Christopher Rodriguez Jr. has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 767 yards (127.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kavosiey Smoke has rushed for 253 yards (42.2 per game) on 45 carries with one touchdown.
    • Wan'Dale Robinson's team-high 527 receiving yards (87.8 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Josh Ali has collected 248 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes this year.
    • Isaiah Epps' seven grabs have netted him 132 yards (22.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Kentucky at Georgia

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
