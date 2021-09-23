September 23, 2021
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) is sacked by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Stephen Herron (15) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) is sacked by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Stephen Herron (15) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

Georgia and Vanderbilt Stats

  • This year, the Bulldogs rack up 7.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Commodores surrender (28.3).
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five more times (6 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (1) this season.
  • The Commodores have averaged 9.0 more points scored this season (16.7) than the Bulldogs have allowed (7.7).
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (6).

Georgia Players to Watch

  • JT Daniels has 438 passing yards (146.0 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 73.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Zamir White, has carried the ball 28 times for 159 yards (53.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Kendall Milton has taken 24 carries for 119 yards (39.7 per game).
  • Brock Bowers' 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 14 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Jermaine Burton has recorded 173 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes this year.
  • Adonai Mitchell's six catches are good enough for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Ken Seals leads Vanderbilt with 553 passing yards (184.3 ypg) on 63-of-114 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 44 times for 211 yards (70.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Rocko Griffin has rushed for 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 28 carries.
  • Chris Pierce's 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Will Sheppard has put up a 169-yard season so far (56.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 19 passes.
  • Cam Johnson's 15 receptions this season have resulted in 125 yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Georgia Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Clemson

W 10-3

Away

9/11/2021

UAB

W 56-7

Home

9/18/2021

South Carolina

W 40-13

Home

9/25/2021

Vanderbilt

-

Away

10/2/2021

Arkansas

-

Home

10/9/2021

Auburn

-

Away

10/16/2021

Kentucky

-

Home

Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

East Tennessee State

L 23-3

Home

9/11/2021

Colorado State

W 24-21

Away

9/18/2021

Stanford

L 41-23

Home

9/25/2021

Georgia

-

Home

10/2/2021

UConn

-

Home

10/9/2021

Florida

-

Away

10/16/2021

South Carolina

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Georgia at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
