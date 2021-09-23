The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Georgia and Vanderbilt Stats
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 7.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Commodores surrender (28.3).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five more times (6 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (1) this season.
- The Commodores have averaged 9.0 more points scored this season (16.7) than the Bulldogs have allowed (7.7).
- The Commodores have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (6).
Georgia Players to Watch
- JT Daniels has 438 passing yards (146.0 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 73.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Zamir White, has carried the ball 28 times for 159 yards (53.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Kendall Milton has taken 24 carries for 119 yards (39.7 per game).
- Brock Bowers' 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 14 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Jermaine Burton has recorded 173 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes this year.
- Adonai Mitchell's six catches are good enough for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ken Seals leads Vanderbilt with 553 passing yards (184.3 ypg) on 63-of-114 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 44 times for 211 yards (70.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Rocko Griffin has rushed for 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 28 carries.
- Chris Pierce's 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with one touchdown.
- Will Sheppard has put up a 169-yard season so far (56.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 19 passes.
- Cam Johnson's 15 receptions this season have resulted in 125 yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Georgia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Clemson
W 10-3
Away
9/11/2021
UAB
W 56-7
Home
9/18/2021
South Carolina
W 40-13
Home
9/25/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
10/2/2021
Arkansas
-
Home
10/9/2021
Auburn
-
Away
10/16/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
Vanderbilt Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
East Tennessee State
L 23-3
Home
9/11/2021
Colorado State
W 24-21
Away
9/18/2021
Stanford
L 41-23
Home
9/25/2021
Georgia
-
Home
10/2/2021
UConn
-
Home
10/9/2021
Florida
-
Away
10/16/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
25
2021
Georgia at Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)