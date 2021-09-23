Sep 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) is sacked by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Stephen Herron (15) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium

Vanderbilt Stadium

Georgia and Vanderbilt Stats

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 7.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Commodores surrender (28.3).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five more times (6 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (1) this season.

The Commodores have averaged 9.0 more points scored this season (16.7) than the Bulldogs have allowed (7.7).

The Commodores have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (6).

Georgia Players to Watch

JT Daniels has 438 passing yards (146.0 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 73.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Zamir White, has carried the ball 28 times for 159 yards (53.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Kendall Milton has taken 24 carries for 119 yards (39.7 per game).

Brock Bowers' 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 14 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has recorded 173 receiving yards (57.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes this year.

Adonai Mitchell's six catches are good enough for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ken Seals leads Vanderbilt with 553 passing yards (184.3 ypg) on 63-of-114 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 44 times for 211 yards (70.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Rocko Griffin has rushed for 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 28 carries.

Chris Pierce's 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with one touchdown.

Will Sheppard has put up a 169-yard season so far (56.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 19 passes.

Cam Johnson's 15 receptions this season have resulted in 125 yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Georgia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Clemson W 10-3 Away 9/11/2021 UAB W 56-7 Home 9/18/2021 South Carolina W 40-13 Home 9/25/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 10/2/2021 Arkansas - Home 10/9/2021 Auburn - Away 10/16/2021 Kentucky - Home

Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 East Tennessee State L 23-3 Home 9/11/2021 Colorado State W 24-21 Away 9/18/2021 Stanford L 41-23 Home 9/25/2021 Georgia - Home 10/2/2021 UConn - Home 10/9/2021 Florida - Away 10/16/2021 South Carolina - Away

