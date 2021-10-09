Through five games, No. 2 Georgia looks to have the best shot of any team in the nation to stop an Alabama repeat. Since their opener against Clemson, the Bulldogs have dominated every game they've played, including a 37-0 shutout of an Arkansas team that was undefeated and ranked eighth last week.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Auburn:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

You can stream the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This week, the Bulldogs face another ranked opponent as they head west to visit No. 18 Auburn. Tigers quarterback Bo Nix is coming off one of the best performances of his career, putting on a highlight show last week in a 24-19 win over LSU.

Nix was 23-of-44 in that game, throwing for 255 yards and a touchdown. He also added 74 yards and a score on the ground. Perhaps more importantly, Nix didn't turn the ball over once, as giveaways have been an issue for the former top-ranked QB throughout his career with the Tigers. It was also the fifth time Nix has won a true road game in his career, improving his road record to 5-6.

Now Nix and the Tigers return home, where they'll face the nation's top defense. Georgia is allowing an FBS-best 4.6 points per game this season, less than half of the next closest team (Iowa, 11.6). When it comes to yards, the Bulldogs again have the best number in the nation, allowing just 177.8 per game. That's also well ahead of the second-best team (Iowa State, 233.6).

Saturday's meeting will mark the 126th playing of The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Georgia leads the all-time series 61-56-8, with wins in four straight and seven of the last eight heading into this year's game.

Kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium is set for 3:30 on Saturday.