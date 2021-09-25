How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

September 25, 2021
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Georgia takes its stifling defense on the road to face a struggling Vanderbilt team.
The Bulldogs' defense has been absolutely dominating so far this year. After holding powerhouse Clemson to just three points in the season opener, Georgia has given up just 20 total points in its last two games. 

How to Watch: Bulldogs at Commodores

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream Georgia at Vanderbilt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs have been able to find their offense in last two games, scoring 56 points against UAB and 40 points against South Carolina. That dominant play has them pushing No. 1 Alabama, which looked mortal against Florida. 

Vanderbilt is just trying to win a conference game this year. The Commodores have lost 13 straight SEC games, including all nine last year. Their last win was against Missouri way back on Oct. 19, 2019. 

Vanderbilt has been one of the worst Power 5 teams over the last few years, and it could get ugly quick against the Bulldogs. The last time these two teams played was in 2019, and Georgia won 30-6. Though the SEC East members typically face off every year, the 2020 matchup was canceled due to COVID-19. 

This could be one of the biggest blowouts of the weekend.

