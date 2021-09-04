How to Watch Georgia at Clemson

September 4, 2021
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs at Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

To open the 2021 season, JT Daniels and No. 5 Georgia will face D.J. Uiagalelei and No. 3 Clemson.
No. 3 Clemson enters this season with a new face at quarterback in D.J. Uiagalelei but the same championship ambitions. Those will get an early test in Saturday's season opener against No. 5 Georgia.

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (WPBF - West Palm Beach)

You can stream the Georgia Bulldogs at Clemson Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While this matchup will not knock either team out of the playoff picture, both teams will be looking to make a big statement with a win.

D.J. Uiagalelei will get his first look as the full-time starter for Clemson. Last season, he completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 914 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also scored four times on the ground.

On the other side of the field, the Bulldogs will be led by junior quarterback JT Daniels. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes last season to go along with 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

