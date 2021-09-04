How to Watch Georgia at Clemson

To open the 2021 season, JT Daniels and No. 5 Georgia will face D.J. Uiagalelei and No. 3 Clemson.

No. 3 Clemson enters this season with a new face at quarterback in D.J. Uiagalelei but the same championship ambitions. Those will get an early test in Saturday's season opener against No. 5 Georgia.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (WPBF - West Palm Beach)

While this matchup will not knock either team out of the playoff picture, both teams will be looking to make a big statement with a win.

D.J. Uiagalelei will get his first look as the full-time starter for Clemson. Last season, he completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 914 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also scored four times on the ground.

On the other side of the field, the Bulldogs will be led by junior quarterback JT Daniels. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes last season to go along with 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

