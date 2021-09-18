Fresh off a huge win over a ranked Texas team, No. 20 Arkansas pivots to Georgia South looking to avoid a letdown game.

For the first half of its season-opener against the Rice Owls, No. 20 Arkansas looked like a team that could be in danger. But after turning the jets on in the second half, winning 38-17 and then following that up with a 40-21 victory over then-ranked Texas last week, the Razorbacks are riding high.

How to Watch Georgia Southern at Arkansas:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Georgia Southern at Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arkansas will look to continue its hot start against Georgia Southern (1-1) on Saturday. With the Razorbacks' next four games coming against ranked opponents, Georgia Southern should provide a bit of a respite for a program that faces one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Last week, Arkansas was able to stifle the Texas offense, forcing the team to bench starting quarterback Hudson Card while holding star running back Bijan Robinson to 3.6 yards per carry.

Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson only needed to throw the ball 19 times in the win and didn't have any passing scores, as the run game controlled things. Arkansas had four players find the end zone on the ground and five players run for at least 44 yards.

Georgia Southern is coming off of a 38-6 win over Florida Atlantic after just sneaking by FCS program Gardener-Webb in Week 1.

The Eagles are allowing the 13th-most yards per game in the FBS this year, though much of that damage has been through the air, as the team allows 348.5 passing yards per contest.

Arkansas isn't a pass-first team, but it likely has the ability to adapt against this defense. And that's assuming the Razorbacks need to, as Georgia Southern hasn't faced the strongest rushing attacks this season. It's fully possible that fans see Arkansas's multiple-back approach work even better than it did against the Longhorns.