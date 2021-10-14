    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia Southern Eagles vs. South Alabama Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Cam Ransom (19) throws a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Cam Ransom (19) throws a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

    South Alabama and Georgia Southern Stats

    • The Jaguars average 26.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Eagles surrender per outing (32.7).
    • This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (5).
    • The Eagles have scored 24.8 points per game this season, 4.8 more than the Jaguars have given up.
    • This year the Eagles have six turnovers, five fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (11).

    South Alabama Players to Watch

    • Jake Bentley has 1,115 passing yards (223.0 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 66.2% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Kareem Walker has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 208 yards (41.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Terrion Avery has rushed for 164 yards (32.8 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.
    • Jalen Tolbert's 542 receiving yards (108.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jalen Wayne has collected 190 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game), reeling in 17 passes this year.
    • Caullin Lacy has hauled in 23 catches for 170 yards (34.0 ypg) this season.

    Georgia Southern Players to Watch

    • Justin Tomlin has 458 passing yards (76.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 49.4% of his passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 116 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Logan Wright, has carried the ball 66 times for 476 yards (79.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 102 receiving yards (17.0 per game) on nine catches.
    • This season Gerald Green has rushed for 327 yards (54.5 per game) on 48 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Khaleb Hood's team-leading 175 receiving yards (29.2 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions.
    • Derwin Burgess Jr.'s four catches are good enough for 101 yards (16.8 ypg).

    South Alabama Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 28-21

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Louisiana

    L 20-18

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Texas State

    L 33-31

    Away

    10/14/2021

    Georgia Southern

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Troy

    -

    Away

    Georgia Southern Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Louisiana

    L 28-20

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 59-33

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Troy

    L 27-24

    Away

    10/14/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Texas State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Georgia Southern at South Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    HSFB Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Summer Creek vs. North Shore

    1 minute ago
    HSFB Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Collins Hill vs. North Gwinnett

    1 minute ago
    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Newman vs. St. Charles Catholic

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch Chile vs. Venezuela

    11 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Dragons vs. Knights

    16 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars linebacker Donavan Mutin (3) attempts to tackle Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Navy vs. Memphis

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16937056
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nets

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_10916341
    Soccer

    How to Watch Argentina vs. Peru

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy