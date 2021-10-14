Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Cam Ransom (19) throws a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (3-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern

Game Day: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Thursday, October 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama and Georgia Southern Stats

The Jaguars average 26.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Eagles surrender per outing (32.7).

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (5).

The Eagles have scored 24.8 points per game this season, 4.8 more than the Jaguars have given up.

This year the Eagles have six turnovers, five fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (11).

South Alabama Players to Watch

Jake Bentley has 1,115 passing yards (223.0 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 66.2% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Kareem Walker has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 208 yards (41.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Terrion Avery has rushed for 164 yards (32.8 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.

Jalen Tolbert's 542 receiving yards (108.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalen Wayne has collected 190 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game), reeling in 17 passes this year.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 23 catches for 170 yards (34.0 ypg) this season.

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Justin Tomlin has 458 passing yards (76.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 49.4% of his passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 116 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Logan Wright, has carried the ball 66 times for 476 yards (79.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 102 receiving yards (17.0 per game) on nine catches.

This season Gerald Green has rushed for 327 yards (54.5 per game) on 48 carries with five touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's team-leading 175 receiving yards (29.2 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions.

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s four catches are good enough for 101 yards (16.8 ypg).

South Alabama Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Alcorn State W 28-21 Home 10/2/2021 Louisiana L 20-18 Home 10/9/2021 Texas State L 33-31 Away 10/14/2021 Georgia Southern - Home 10/23/2021 UL Monroe - Away 10/30/2021 Arkansas State - Home 11/6/2021 Troy - Away

Georgia Southern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Louisiana L 28-20 Home 10/2/2021 Arkansas State W 59-33 Home 10/9/2021 Troy L 27-24 Away 10/14/2021 South Alabama - Away 10/30/2021 Georgia State - Home 11/6/2021 Coastal Carolina - Home 11/13/2021 Texas State - Away

