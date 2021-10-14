How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama

On Thursday night, the Georgia Southern Eagles will hit the road for an intriguing college football matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars.

With a new week underway, the Georgia Southern Eagles are set for an intriguing road matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday night.

How to Watch: Georgia Southern at South Alabama

Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Georgia Southern at South Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

So far this season, the Eagles have gone just 2-4. They have not had the season they were hoping for, but a big win over the Jaguars would be a nice step in the right direction.

On the other side of the field, South Alabama sports a 3-2 record heading into this matchup. The Jaguars are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses against Louisiana and Texas State.

Georgia Southern's quarterback, Justin Tomlin, has struggled this season. He is coming off of a three-interception game last week. For the Eagles to pull off a win, Tomlin will have to limit his turnovers.

For the Jaguars, quarterback Jake Brantley will look to put together a big game. He has completed 66.2% of his pass attempts this season for 1,116 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Brantley has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Regional restrictions may apply.