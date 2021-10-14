How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama

    • October 14, 2021
    How to Watch Georgia Southern at South Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night, the Georgia Southern Eagles will hit the road for an intriguing college football matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars.
    With a new week underway, the Georgia Southern Eagles are set for an intriguing road matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday night.

    How to Watch: Georgia Southern at South Alabama

    Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream Georgia Southern at South Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

    So far this season, the Eagles have gone just 2-4. They have not had the season they were hoping for, but a big win over the Jaguars would be a nice step in the right direction. 

    On the other side of the field, South Alabama sports a 3-2 record heading into this matchup. The Jaguars are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses against Louisiana and Texas State. 

    Georgia Southern's quarterback, Justin Tomlin, has struggled this season. He is coming off of a three-interception game last week. For the Eagles to pull off a win, Tomlin will have to limit his turnovers. 

    For the Jaguars, quarterback Jake Brantley will look to put together a big game. He has completed 66.2% of his pass attempts this season for 1,116 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Brantley has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.

