How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama

How to Watch Georgia Southern at South Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
With a new week underway, the Georgia Southern Eagles are set for an intriguing road matchup against the South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday night.
Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN U
So far this season, the Eagles have gone just 2-4. They have not had the season they were hoping for, but a big win over the Jaguars would be a nice step in the right direction.
On the other side of the field, South Alabama sports a 3-2 record heading into this matchup. The Jaguars are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses against Louisiana and Texas State.
Georgia Southern's quarterback, Justin Tomlin, has struggled this season. He is coming off of a three-interception game last week. For the Eagles to pull off a win, Tomlin will have to limit his turnovers.
For the Jaguars, quarterback Jake Brantley will look to put together a big game. He has completed 66.2% of his pass attempts this season for 1,116 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Brantley has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
