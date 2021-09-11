September 11, 2021
How to Watch Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Eagles and Owls get set for what should be a close game on Saturday afternoon.
Author:

Despite the result from the season opener, the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) shouldn't be considered a sure thing in Saturday's game against the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1).

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live stream the Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Why? Because the Eagles first game of the season was against FCS program Gardner-Webb, and Georgia Southern was only able to eke out a five-point win, coming away with a 30-25 victory.

Like usual, the Georgia Southern win was all about the run game, with Logan Wright carrying the ball 26 times for 178 yards and a touchdown. Amare Jones had 98 yards. Gerald Green had 72 and a score. The passing game combined for just 135 yards.

But the Eagles let Runnin' Bulldogs quarterback Bailey Fisher throw for 315 yards and a touchdown. This passing defense is a big question mark heading into the FAU game.

The Owls lost to Florida 35-14 last week, but quarterback N'Kosi Perry had a solid showing in that loss, going 19-for-33 for 261 yards and a touchdown. If an FCS program could throw the ball all over the place against Georgia Southern, what can Perry do?

The Owls struggled mightily to stop the Gators on the ground. Two players went over 100 rushing yards, while another had 74. Can FAU stop this Georgia Southern run game?

It's a fascinating matchup of teams with different philosophies, but when these teams met in 2020, the Eagles came out on top with a 20-3 victory. Will things be different this season?

Regional restrictions may apply.

