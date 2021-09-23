Georgia State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) and Georgia State Panthers (1-2) will face off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Auburn and Georgia State Stats
- The Tigers rack up 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers allow (37.0).
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over two times, while the Panthers have forced two.
- The Panthers have averaged 3.0 more points this season (15.7) than the Tigers have allowed (12.7).
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix leads Auburn with 568 passing yards (189.3 ypg) on 50-of-76 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 11 carries.
- Tank Bigsby's team-high 343 rushing yards (114.3 per game) have come on 47 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Jarquez Hunter has taken 26 carries for 320 yards (106.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kobe Hudson's 121 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered eight receptions and one touchdown.
- Demetris Robertson has reeled in 11 passes for 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- John Samuel Shenker has hauled in 11 receptions for 108 yards (36.0 ypg) this season.
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Cornelious Brown has thrown for 197 yards (65.7 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 52.2% of his passes and two interceptions this season.
- Destin Coates' team-high 141 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 28 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Darren Grainger has racked up 122 yards (40.7 per game) on 22 carries.
- Jamari Thrash's 167 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 11 receptions and one touchdown.
- Ja'Cyais Credle has put up a 74-yard season so far (24.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in five passes.
- Terrance Dixon's four receptions this season have resulted in 30 yards (10.0 ypg).
Auburn Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Akron
W 60-10
Home
9/11/2021
Alabama State
W 62-0
Home
9/18/2021
Penn State
L 28-20
Away
9/25/2021
Georgia State
-
Home
10/2/2021
LSU
-
Away
10/9/2021
Georgia
-
Home
10/16/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
Georgia State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Army
L 43-10
Home
9/11/2021
North Carolina
L 59-17
Away
9/18/2021
Charlotte
W 20-9
Home
9/25/2021
Auburn
-
Away
10/2/2021
Appalachian State
-
Home
10/9/2021
UL Monroe
-
Away
10/23/2021
Texas State
-
Home
