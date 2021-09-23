Georgia State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Georgia State Panthers vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) tries the rip the ball away during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) tries the rip the ball away during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) and Georgia State Panthers (1-2) will face off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia State

Auburn and Georgia State Stats

  • The Tigers rack up 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers allow (37.0).
  • This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over two times, while the Panthers have forced two.
  • The Panthers have averaged 3.0 more points this season (15.7) than the Tigers have allowed (12.7).
  • This year the Panthers have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Bo Nix leads Auburn with 568 passing yards (189.3 ypg) on 50-of-76 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 11 carries.
  • Tank Bigsby's team-high 343 rushing yards (114.3 per game) have come on 47 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Jarquez Hunter has taken 26 carries for 320 yards (106.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Kobe Hudson's 121 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered eight receptions and one touchdown.
  • Demetris Robertson has reeled in 11 passes for 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • John Samuel Shenker has hauled in 11 receptions for 108 yards (36.0 ypg) this season.

Georgia State Players to Watch

  • Cornelious Brown has thrown for 197 yards (65.7 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 52.2% of his passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Destin Coates' team-high 141 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 28 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Darren Grainger has racked up 122 yards (40.7 per game) on 22 carries.
  • Jamari Thrash's 167 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 11 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Ja'Cyais Credle has put up a 74-yard season so far (24.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in five passes.
  • Terrance Dixon's four receptions this season have resulted in 30 yards (10.0 ypg).

Auburn Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Akron

W 60-10

Home

9/11/2021

Alabama State

W 62-0

Home

9/18/2021

Penn State

L 28-20

Away

9/25/2021

Georgia State

-

Home

10/2/2021

LSU

-

Away

10/9/2021

Georgia

-

Home

10/16/2021

Arkansas

-

Away

Georgia State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Army

L 43-10

Home

9/11/2021

North Carolina

L 59-17

Away

9/18/2021

Charlotte

W 20-9

Home

9/25/2021

Auburn

-

Away

10/2/2021

Appalachian State

-

Home

10/9/2021

UL Monroe

-

Away

10/23/2021

Texas State

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Georgia State at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16790872
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami in NCAA Women's Soccer

3 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) celebrates with UCLA Bruins wide receiver Chase Cota (23) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

56 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) makes a cut to break a tackle by Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Coco Azema (0) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Kansas vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) tries the rip the ball away during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Georgia State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos safety Mathias Bertram (31) and Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) in action during the game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
USATSI_16747598
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Canvas Stadium. 110520 Csuvwyfb 08 Bb
NCAA Football

Colorado State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy