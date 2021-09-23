Georgia State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) tries the rip the ball away during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) and Georgia State Panthers (1-2) will face off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia State

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auburn and Georgia State Stats

The Tigers rack up 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers allow (37.0).

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over two times, while the Panthers have forced two.

The Panthers have averaged 3.0 more points this season (15.7) than the Tigers have allowed (12.7).

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix leads Auburn with 568 passing yards (189.3 ypg) on 50-of-76 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 59 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 11 carries.

Tank Bigsby's team-high 343 rushing yards (114.3 per game) have come on 47 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Jarquez Hunter has taken 26 carries for 320 yards (106.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's 121 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered eight receptions and one touchdown.

Demetris Robertson has reeled in 11 passes for 112 yards (37.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

John Samuel Shenker has hauled in 11 receptions for 108 yards (36.0 ypg) this season.

Georgia State Players to Watch

Cornelious Brown has thrown for 197 yards (65.7 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 52.2% of his passes and two interceptions this season.

Destin Coates' team-high 141 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 28 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Darren Grainger has racked up 122 yards (40.7 per game) on 22 carries.

Jamari Thrash's 167 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 11 receptions and one touchdown.

Ja'Cyais Credle has put up a 74-yard season so far (24.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in five passes.

Terrance Dixon's four receptions this season have resulted in 30 yards (10.0 ypg).

Auburn Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Akron W 60-10 Home 9/11/2021 Alabama State W 62-0 Home 9/18/2021 Penn State L 28-20 Away 9/25/2021 Georgia State - Home 10/2/2021 LSU - Away 10/9/2021 Georgia - Home 10/16/2021 Arkansas - Away

Georgia State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Army L 43-10 Home 9/11/2021 North Carolina L 59-17 Away 9/18/2021 Charlotte W 20-9 Home 9/25/2021 Auburn - Away 10/2/2021 Appalachian State - Home 10/9/2021 UL Monroe - Away 10/23/2021 Texas State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.