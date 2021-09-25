How to Watch Georgia State at Auburn

September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Georgia State Panthers at Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Georgia State will try to knock off a Top 25 team for the first time in school history as it faces No. 23-ranked Auburn.
Author:

Georgia State has had a rough start to its 2021 campaign. The Panthers lost two blow-out games to Army (43-10) and to No. 24 North Carolina (59-17). They did show some signs of life in Week 3 as they defeated Charlotte 20-9.

How to Watch Georgia State Panthers vs. Auburn Tigers:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

You can live stream Georgia State Panthers vs. Auburn Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auburn is bringing a tough setback into this matchup, losing by just eight points to No. 10 Penn State. It was the Tigers' first loss of the year after they beat Alabama State and Akron in their first two games.

Georgia State will look to pull off the upset with Cornelious Brown IV under center. He has 197 passing yards through three games with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Panthers' run game is their strength on the back of Destin Coates, who has 141 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown.

The Tigers boast a high-powered offense thanks in part to Bo Nix who ranks No. 74 in the nation in passing yards with 568 yards and No. 41 in the nation in touchdowns with five passing touchdowns.

Tank Bigsby, one of the nation's best running backs, has 47 carries this year for 343 yards. He is averaging a monstrous 7.3 yards per carry. He also adds four touchdowns to his 2021 resume so far.

Be sure to tune in to see how the Tigers respond after their close loss to Penn State. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Georgia State Panthers at Auburn Tigers

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

New York Yankees Aaron Judge
MLB

How to Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

11 minutes ago
Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
MLB

How to Watch Astros vs. A's

11 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch North Carolina at Virginia in NCAA Men's Soccer

11 minutes ago
USATSI_16784494
NCAA Football

How to Watch Georgia State at Auburn

11 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

11 minutes ago
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

12 minutes ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the fourth quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

12 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts (23) and inebacker Nick Bolton (54) during the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

13 minutes ago
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass over Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

13 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy