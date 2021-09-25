How to Watch Georgia State at Auburn

Georgia State will try to knock off a Top 25 team for the first time in school history as it faces No. 23-ranked Auburn.

Georgia State has had a rough start to its 2021 campaign. The Panthers lost two blow-out games to Army (43-10) and to No. 24 North Carolina (59-17). They did show some signs of life in Week 3 as they defeated Charlotte 20-9.

How to Watch Georgia State Panthers vs. Auburn Tigers:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Auburn is bringing a tough setback into this matchup, losing by just eight points to No. 10 Penn State. It was the Tigers' first loss of the year after they beat Alabama State and Akron in their first two games.

Georgia State will look to pull off the upset with Cornelious Brown IV under center. He has 197 passing yards through three games with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Panthers' run game is their strength on the back of Destin Coates, who has 141 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown.

The Tigers boast a high-powered offense thanks in part to Bo Nix who ranks No. 74 in the nation in passing yards with 568 yards and No. 41 in the nation in touchdowns with five passing touchdowns.

Tank Bigsby, one of the nation's best running backs, has 47 carries this year for 343 yards. He is averaging a monstrous 7.3 yards per carry. He also adds four touchdowns to his 2021 resume so far.

Be sure to tune in to see how the Tigers respond after their close loss to Penn State.

