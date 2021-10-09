Georgia Tech and Duke both try to bounce back after losses last week when they meet up on Saturday.

Georgia Tech thought it had turned a corner. After a bad loss to open the season against Northern Illinois, the Yellow Jackets won two of three with their only loss a close 13-6 defeat to Clemson.

How to Watch: Georgia Tech at Duke

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Georgia Tech at Duke ga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Tech had also blown out North Carolina and was looking to take the next step in the ACC. Instead, the Jackets struggled against Pitt, giving up 42 first-half points and lost 52-21. It wasn't the outcome they were hoping for, but they get a chance to get back in the win column when they travel to Duke on Saturday.

Duke had its three-game winning streak snapped when it lost to rival North Carolina 38-7 last Saturday. The Blue Devils didn't score in the first half and could never recover.

It isn't the first game the Blue Devils have struggled in, as they lost their opener to Charlotte. They responded to that loss with three straight wins.

This game is a battle of two teams trying to exceed expectations this year. Both teams weren't expected to do much, but they have shown they can win and be a thorn in other teams' sides.

Regional restrictions may apply.