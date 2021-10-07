Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Mataeo Durant (21) runs as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly (9) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes match up when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Georgia Tech and Duke Stats

This year, the Yellow Jackets rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Blue Devils allow (28.4).

The Yellow Jackets have four giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have seven takeaways .

The Blue Devils have averaged 7.0 more points scored this season (32.4) than the Yellow Jackets have allowed (25.4).

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Yellow Jackets have forced (8).

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Yates has thrown for 613 yards (122.6 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 65% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 54 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 36 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 239 yards (47.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He has also caught 15 passes for 219 yards (43.8 per game).

This season Jeff Sims has collected 200 yards (40.0 per game) on 26 attempts with three touchdowns.

Malachi Carter's 300 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Kyric McGowan has put together a 220-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has thrown for 1,324 yards (264.8 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 71.9% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 158 rushing yards (31.6 ypg) on 52 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 636 yards (127.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 12 passes for 170 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Waters has taken 31 carries for 186 yards (37.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Jake Bobo's team-high 437 receiving yards (87.4 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions.

Jalon Calhoun has grabbed 25 passes for 325 yards (65.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Clemson L 14-8 Away 9/25/2021 North Carolina W 45-22 Home 10/2/2021 Pittsburgh L 52-21 Home 10/9/2021 Duke - Away 10/23/2021 Virginia - Away 10/30/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 11/6/2021 Miami - Away

Duke Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Northwestern W 30-23 Home 9/25/2021 Kansas W 52-33 Home 10/2/2021 North Carolina L 38-7 Away 10/9/2021 Georgia Tech - Home 10/16/2021 Virginia - Away 10/30/2021 Wake Forest - Away 11/6/2021 Pittsburgh - Home

Regional restrictions apply.