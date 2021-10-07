ACC foes match up when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-2, 0-0 ACC) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Georgia Tech and Duke Stats
- This year, the Yellow Jackets rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Blue Devils allow (28.4).
- The Yellow Jackets have four giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have seven takeaways .
- The Blue Devils have averaged 7.0 more points scored this season (32.4) than the Yellow Jackets have allowed (25.4).
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Yellow Jackets have forced (8).
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Yates has thrown for 613 yards (122.6 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 65% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 54 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 36 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 63 times for a team-high 239 yards (47.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He has also caught 15 passes for 219 yards (43.8 per game).
- This season Jeff Sims has collected 200 yards (40.0 per game) on 26 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Malachi Carter's 300 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.
- Kyric McGowan has put together a 220-yard season so far (44.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.
Duke Players to Watch
- Gunnar Holmberg has thrown for 1,324 yards (264.8 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 71.9% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 158 rushing yards (31.6 ypg) on 52 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 636 yards (127.2 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He has also caught 12 passes for 170 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Jordan Waters has taken 31 carries for 186 yards (37.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jake Bobo's team-high 437 receiving yards (87.4 yards per game) have come on 40 receptions.
- Jalon Calhoun has grabbed 25 passes for 325 yards (65.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
Georgia Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Clemson
L 14-8
Away
9/25/2021
North Carolina
W 45-22
Home
10/2/2021
Pittsburgh
L 52-21
Home
10/9/2021
Duke
-
Away
10/23/2021
Virginia
-
Away
10/30/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
11/6/2021
Miami
-
Away
Duke Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Northwestern
W 30-23
Home
9/25/2021
Kansas
W 52-33
Home
10/2/2021
North Carolina
L 38-7
Away
10/9/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
10/16/2021
Virginia
-
Away
10/30/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
11/6/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Georgia Tech at Duke
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)