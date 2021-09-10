How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Kennesaw State Owls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0). Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State Stats
- The Yellow Jackets put up 4.0 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Owls give up (25.0).
- The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (0) this season.
- The Owls have scored 35.0 points per game this year, 13.0 more than the Yellow Jackets have given up.
- This season the Owls have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (1).
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Yates has thrown for 135 yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 27 rushing yards (27.0 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 99 yards (99.0 per game) this year. He has also caught three passes for 17 yards (17.0 per game).
- This season Jordan Mason has piled up 96 yards (96.0 per game) on 15 carries.
- Malachi Carter's 92 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's registered six receptions.
- Kyric McGowan has hauled in one pass for 22 yards (22.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- This season Kyle Glover has piled up 16 carries for 80 yards (80.0 per game).
- Will Haigler's team-leading 32 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) have come on one catches.
- Chavis Marshall has hauled in one pass for 22 yards (22.0 yards per game) this year.
- Iaan Cousin's one catch is good enough for 10 yards (10.0 ypg).
Georgia Tech Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Northern Illinois
L 22-21
Home
9/11/2021
Kennesaw State
-
Home
9/18/2021
Clemson
-
Away
9/25/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
10/2/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
Kennesaw State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/2/2021
Reinhardt
W 35-25
Home
9/11/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
9/18/2021
Wofford
-
Away
10/2/2021
Jacksonville State
-
Home
10/9/2021
Hampton
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
11
2021
Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)