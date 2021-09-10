Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) points at the crowd after a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0). Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State

Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State Stats

The Yellow Jackets put up 4.0 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Owls give up (25.0).

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (0) this season.

The Owls have scored 35.0 points per game this year, 13.0 more than the Yellow Jackets have given up.

This season the Owls have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (1).

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Yates has thrown for 135 yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 27 rushing yards (27.0 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 99 yards (99.0 per game) this year. He has also caught three passes for 17 yards (17.0 per game).

This season Jordan Mason has piled up 96 yards (96.0 per game) on 15 carries.

Malachi Carter's 92 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's registered six receptions.

Kyric McGowan has hauled in one pass for 22 yards (22.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

This season Kyle Glover has piled up 16 carries for 80 yards (80.0 per game).

Will Haigler's team-leading 32 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) have come on one catches.

Chavis Marshall has hauled in one pass for 22 yards (22.0 yards per game) this year.

Iaan Cousin's one catch is good enough for 10 yards (10.0 ypg).

Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Northern Illinois L 22-21 Home 9/11/2021 Kennesaw State - Home 9/18/2021 Clemson - Away 9/25/2021 North Carolina - Home 10/2/2021 Pittsburgh - Home

Kennesaw State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Reinhardt W 35-25 Home 9/11/2021 Georgia Tech - Away 9/18/2021 Wofford - Away 10/2/2021 Jacksonville State - Home 10/9/2021 Hampton - Away

