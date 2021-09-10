September 11, 2021
How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Kennesaw State Owls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) points at the crowd after a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) points at the crowd after a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0). Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 11, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State Stats

  • The Yellow Jackets put up 4.0 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Owls give up (25.0).
  • The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (0) this season.
  • The Owls have scored 35.0 points per game this year, 13.0 more than the Yellow Jackets have given up.
  • This season the Owls have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (1).

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Yates has thrown for 135 yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 27 rushing yards (27.0 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Jahmyr Gibbs has carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 99 yards (99.0 per game) this year. He has also caught three passes for 17 yards (17.0 per game).
  • This season Jordan Mason has piled up 96 yards (96.0 per game) on 15 carries.
  • Malachi Carter's 92 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) paces all receivers on the team. He's registered six receptions.
  • Kyric McGowan has hauled in one pass for 22 yards (22.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

  • This season Kyle Glover has piled up 16 carries for 80 yards (80.0 per game).
  • Will Haigler's team-leading 32 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) have come on one catches.
  • Chavis Marshall has hauled in one pass for 22 yards (22.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Iaan Cousin's one catch is good enough for 10 yards (10.0 ypg).

Georgia Tech Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Northern Illinois

L 22-21

Home

9/11/2021

Kennesaw State

-

Home

9/18/2021

Clemson

-

Away

9/25/2021

North Carolina

-

Home

10/2/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Home

Kennesaw State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

Reinhardt

W 35-25

Home

9/11/2021

Georgia Tech

-

Away

9/18/2021

Wofford

-

Away

10/2/2021

Jacksonville State

-

Home

10/9/2021

Hampton

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

