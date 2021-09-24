September 24, 2021
How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs for a touchdown as Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Aaron Faumui (94) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Carolina

-12.5

63.5

North Carolina and Georgia Tech Stats

  • This year, the Tar Heels rack up 25.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (17.7).
  • The Tar Heels have five giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have five takeaways .
  • The Tar Heels have allowed 24.3 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 24.7 the Yellow Jackets have scored.
  • This year the Yellow Jackets have two turnovers, three fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (5).

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 867 passing yards (289 ypg) on 52-of-82 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 251 rushing yards (83.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The team's top rusher, Ty Chandler, has carried the ball 45 times for 322 yards (107.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • Josh Downs' team-leading 399 receiving yards (133 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Antoine Green has totaled 148 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes this year.
  • Emery Simmons has hauled in six grabs for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Yates has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 51 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 32 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Jahmyr Gibbs' team-high 185 rushing yards (61.7 per game) have come on 40 carries this year. He's also added 78 yards (26 per game) on seven catches.
  • This season Jordan Mason has piled up 30 carries for 127 yards (42.3 per game).
  • Kyric McGowan's team-leading 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Malachi Carter has put up a 179-yard season so far (59.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

North Carolina at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
2021-09-25T23:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
