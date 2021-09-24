The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-12.5
63.5
North Carolina and Georgia Tech Stats
- This year, the Tar Heels rack up 25.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (17.7).
- The Tar Heels have five giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have five takeaways .
- The Tar Heels have allowed 24.3 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 24.7 the Yellow Jackets have scored.
- This year the Yellow Jackets have two turnovers, three fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (5).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 867 passing yards (289 ypg) on 52-of-82 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 251 rushing yards (83.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Ty Chandler, has carried the ball 45 times for 322 yards (107.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- Josh Downs' team-leading 399 receiving yards (133 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Antoine Green has totaled 148 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes this year.
- Emery Simmons has hauled in six grabs for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Yates has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 51 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 32 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Jahmyr Gibbs' team-high 185 rushing yards (61.7 per game) have come on 40 carries this year. He's also added 78 yards (26 per game) on seven catches.
- This season Jordan Mason has piled up 30 carries for 127 yards (42.3 per game).
- Kyric McGowan's team-leading 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Malachi Carter has put up a 179-yard season so far (59.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.
Regional restrictions apply.
