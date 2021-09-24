Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs for a touchdown as Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Aaron Faumui (94) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -12.5 63.5

North Carolina and Georgia Tech Stats

This year, the Tar Heels rack up 25.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (17.7).

The Tar Heels have five giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have five takeaways .

The Tar Heels have allowed 24.3 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 24.7 the Yellow Jackets have scored.

This year the Yellow Jackets have two turnovers, three fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (5).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell leads North Carolina with 867 passing yards (289 ypg) on 52-of-82 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 251 rushing yards (83.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Ty Chandler, has carried the ball 45 times for 322 yards (107.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Josh Downs' team-leading 399 receiving yards (133 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with four touchdowns.

Antoine Green has totaled 148 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in six passes this year.

Emery Simmons has hauled in six grabs for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Yates has thrown for 592 yards (197.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 66.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 51 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 32 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jahmyr Gibbs' team-high 185 rushing yards (61.7 per game) have come on 40 carries this year. He's also added 78 yards (26 per game) on seven catches.

This season Jordan Mason has piled up 30 carries for 127 yards (42.3 per game).

Kyric McGowan's team-leading 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with three touchdowns.

Malachi Carter has put up a 179-yard season so far (59.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.

Regional restrictions apply.