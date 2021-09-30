The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, in a battle of ACC foes. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3.5 58.5

Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech Stats

The Panthers score 52.5 points per game, 33.7 more than the Yellow Jackets allow per contest (18.8).

This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (8).

The Yellow Jackets, on average, are scoring 6.8 more points per game this season (29.8) than the Panthers are allowing (23.0).

This year the Yellow Jackets have two turnovers, four fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (6).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,342 yards (335.5 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 74.2% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 113 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 43 times for 153 yards (38.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Israel Abanikanda has collected 147 yards (36.8 per game) on 33 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 73 yards (18.3 per game).

Jordan Addison's 407 receiving yards (101.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Jared Wayne has grabbed 14 passes for 211 yards (52.8 yards per game) this year.

Taysir Mack has hauled in 11 catches for 183 yards (45.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jordan Yates has 613 passing yards (153.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 65% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 54 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 36 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 53 times for 249 yards (62.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 94 receiving yards (23.5 per game) on nine catches.

This season Jordan Mason has rushed for 169 yards (42.3 per game) on 38 carries.

Malachi Carter's 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 15 receptions and one touchdown.

Kyric McGowan has put together a 220-yard season so far (55.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.

