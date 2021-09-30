September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:

The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC) will meet on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, in a battle of ACC foes. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Pittsburgh vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pittsburgh

-3.5

58.5

Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech Stats

  • The Panthers score 52.5 points per game, 33.7 more than the Yellow Jackets allow per contest (18.8).
  • This year, the Panthers have five turnovers, three fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (8).
  • The Yellow Jackets, on average, are scoring 6.8 more points per game this season (29.8) than the Panthers are allowing (23.0).
  • This year the Yellow Jackets have two turnovers, four fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (6).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,342 yards (335.5 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 74.2% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 113 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball 43 times for 153 yards (38.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Israel Abanikanda has collected 147 yards (36.8 per game) on 33 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 73 yards (18.3 per game).
  • Jordan Addison's 407 receiving yards (101.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 23 receptions and eight touchdowns.
  • Jared Wayne has grabbed 14 passes for 211 yards (52.8 yards per game) this year.
  • Taysir Mack has hauled in 11 catches for 183 yards (45.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Yates has 613 passing yards (153.3 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 65% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 54 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 36 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The team's top rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs, has carried the ball 53 times for 249 yards (62.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 94 receiving yards (23.5 per game) on nine catches.
  • This season Jordan Mason has rushed for 169 yards (42.3 per game) on 38 carries.
  • Malachi Carter's 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 15 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Kyric McGowan has put together a 220-yard season so far (55.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jack Miller III (9) hands the ball off to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Ohio State would win the game 59-7 Osu21akr Njg 017
NCAA Football

Rutgers vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Delaware vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

8 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

9 minutes ago
Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Northern Colorado Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Montana State vs. Northern Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

11 minutes ago
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) loses his helmet as he is brought down by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker nose tackle Bryson Williams (91) during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211747djp
NCAA Football

Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

13 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Colorado vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

14 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan (42) reaches out to tackle Missouri State Bears running back Kevon Latulas (5) during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Illinois State vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

17 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders quarterback Beau English (17) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Richmond vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

20 minutes ago
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Princeton vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy