September 5, 2021
How to Watch Grambling State at Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's the battle of the Tigers as the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic kicks off in Canton.
On Sunday, the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic will be played in Canton, Ohio, pitting Grambling State against Tennessee State.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 5, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream the Grambling State v Tennessee State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Grambling has traditionally been one of the best programs in the SWAC, but went 0-4 in the spring season. Head coach Broderick Fobbs has found success and has led the team to two double-digit win seasons, but it looks like it might be a rebuilding year for the Tigers.

Tennessee State welcomes a new head coach this year in Eddie George, a former NFL star for the Tennessee Titans.

TSU has put together a strong staff and has former Memphis running back Devon Startling to help lead the offense. This team might not be ready to win the OVC yet, but it should be favored on Sunday.

