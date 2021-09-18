How to Watch Hampton at Howard

Howard looks for its first win of the season when it hosts Hampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Hampton Pirates travel to Howard on Saturday looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to Old Dominion on Saturday 47-7. Hampton gave up an Old Dominion school-record 358 yards on the ground. It was also the Monarch's first win in their last 12 games.

How to Watch Hampton vs. Howard online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream the Hampton at Howard game on fuboTV:

It was not the kind of game Hampton was hoping for and they need a big bounce against a Howard team they have beat four straight times. The last time they lost to the Bison was way back in 2014.

Howard has gotten off to an even rockier start this year. The Bison have lost their first two games by a combined score of 100-14. One of those losses was to Maryland, an FBS school, by the score of 62-0 so it is kind of tough to fault them for that.

The Bison's other loss was to Richmond in which they trailed by just nine at halftime before being shut out in the second half.

Howard like a lot of FCS schools didn't play in 2020 due to COVID. The last time they were out for a full season in 2019 they went just 2-10.

Wins have been tough to come by, but they hope they can finally get a win against Hampton after struggling against them in recent years.

