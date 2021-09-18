How to Watch Hampton at Howard

September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Hampton Pirates at Howard Bison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Howard looks for its first win of the season when it hosts Hampton on Saturday afternoon.
Author:

The Hampton Pirates travel to Howard on Saturday looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to Old Dominion on Saturday 47-7. Hampton gave up an Old Dominion school-record 358 yards on the ground. It was also the Monarch's first win in their last 12 games. 

How to Watch Hampton vs. Howard online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream the Hampton at Howard game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was not the kind of game Hampton was hoping for and they need a big bounce against a Howard team they have beat four straight times. The last time they lost to the Bison was way back in 2014. 

Howard has gotten off to an even rockier start this year. The Bison have lost their first two games by a combined score of 100-14. One of those losses was to Maryland, an FBS school, by the score of 62-0 so it is kind of tough to fault them for that.

The Bison's other loss was to Richmond in which they trailed by just nine at halftime before being shut out in the second half. 

Howard like a lot of FCS schools didn't play in 2020 due to COVID. The last time they were out for a full season in 2019 they went just 2-10.

Wins have been tough to come by, but they hope they can finally get a win against Hampton after struggling against them in recent years. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Hampton Pirates at Howard Bison

TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Army Black Knights running back Braheam Murphy (8) and Army Black Knights linebacker Brian Burton (47) celebrates a season-opening victory against the Georgia State Panthers at Center Parc Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Connecticut at Army

Soccer Fans
NCAA Football

How to Watch Hampton at Howard

Texas A&M
NCAA Football

How to Watch New Mexico at Texas A&M

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) rushes against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Northern Illinois at Michigan

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Virginia Tech at West Virginia

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Nebraska at Oklahoma

Pitt Panthers
NCAA Football

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan

Maine
NCAA Football

How to Watch Merrimack at Maine

Dec 5, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Rex Culpepper (17) throws in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Albany (N.Y.) at Syracuse

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy