The Harvard Crimson (1-0, 0-0 Ivy League) and Brown Bears (0-1, 0-0 Ivy League) will face each other on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Harvard Stadium, in a clash of Ivy League rivals. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Harvard vs. Brown
- Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Harvard Stadium
Harvard and Brown Stats
- This year, the Crimson average just 1.0 fewer point per game (44.0) than the Bears allow (45.0).
- The Crimson have zero giveaways this season, while the Bears have zero takeaways .
- The Bears, on average, score 15.0 more points (24.0) than the Crimson allow (9.0).
- The Bears have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Crimson.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Charlie Dean has thrown for 94 yards (94.0 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 52.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 17 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on three carries.
- Aaron Shampklin's team-high 183 rushing yards (183.0 per game) have come on 14 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Aidan Borguet has racked up seven carries for 85 yards (85.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Kaedyn Odermann's 38 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has two receptions with one touchdown.
- Kym Wimberly has grabbed four passes for 30 yards (30.0 yards per game) this year.
- Gavin Sharkey has hauled in three catches for 16 yards (16.0 ypg) this season.
Brown Players to Watch
- EJ Perry leads Brown with 345 passing yards (345.0 ypg) on 38-of-62 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 59 rushing yards (59.0 ypg) on nine carries.
- The team's top rusher, Allen Smith, has carried the ball 15 times for 65 yards (65.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- Hayes Sutton's 78 receiving yards (78.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered seven receptions and one touchdown.
- Wes Rockett has caught eight passes for 75 yards (75.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Zachary Targoff's two receptions have netted him 40 yards (40.0 ypg).
