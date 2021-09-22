September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Harvard Crimson vs. Brown Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Harvard Crimson (1-0, 0-0 Ivy League) and Brown Bears (0-1, 0-0 Ivy League) will face each other on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Harvard Stadium, in a clash of Ivy League rivals. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Brown

Harvard and Brown Stats

  • This year, the Crimson average just 1.0 fewer point per game (44.0) than the Bears allow (45.0).
  • The Crimson have zero giveaways this season, while the Bears have zero takeaways .
  • The Bears, on average, score 15.0 more points (24.0) than the Crimson allow (9.0).
  • The Bears have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Crimson.

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Charlie Dean has thrown for 94 yards (94.0 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 52.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 17 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on three carries.
  • Aaron Shampklin's team-high 183 rushing yards (183.0 per game) have come on 14 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Aidan Borguet has racked up seven carries for 85 yards (85.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Kaedyn Odermann's 38 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has two receptions with one touchdown.
  • Kym Wimberly has grabbed four passes for 30 yards (30.0 yards per game) this year.
  • Gavin Sharkey has hauled in three catches for 16 yards (16.0 ypg) this season.

Brown Players to Watch

  • EJ Perry leads Brown with 345 passing yards (345.0 ypg) on 38-of-62 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 59 rushing yards (59.0 ypg) on nine carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Allen Smith, has carried the ball 15 times for 65 yards (65.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • Hayes Sutton's 78 receiving yards (78.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered seven receptions and one touchdown.
  • Wes Rockett has caught eight passes for 75 yards (75.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Zachary Targoff's two receptions have netted him 40 yards (40.0 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Brown at Harvard

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2021-09-24T23:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16803508
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

USATSI_15949294
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_15947086
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch USC at UCLA in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_15960905
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Cal at Stanford in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_16783291
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Club Leon

USATSI_16803118
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

USATSI_16802909
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Fresno State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Cooper Lutz (24) runs with the ball as Albany Great Danes defensive back Larry Walker Jr. (7) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Syracuse vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy