The Harvard Crimson (1-0, 0-0 Ivy League) and Brown Bears (0-1, 0-0 Ivy League) will face each other on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Harvard Stadium, in a clash of Ivy League rivals. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Brown

Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021

Friday, September 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Harvard Stadium

Harvard and Brown Stats

This year, the Crimson average just 1.0 fewer point per game (44.0) than the Bears allow (45.0).

The Crimson have zero giveaways this season, while the Bears have zero takeaways .

The Bears, on average, score 15.0 more points (24.0) than the Crimson allow (9.0).

The Bears have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Crimson.

Harvard Players to Watch

Charlie Dean has thrown for 94 yards (94.0 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 52.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 17 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on three carries.

Aaron Shampklin's team-high 183 rushing yards (183.0 per game) have come on 14 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Aidan Borguet has racked up seven carries for 85 yards (85.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Kaedyn Odermann's 38 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has two receptions with one touchdown.

Kym Wimberly has grabbed four passes for 30 yards (30.0 yards per game) this year.

Gavin Sharkey has hauled in three catches for 16 yards (16.0 ypg) this season.

Brown Players to Watch

EJ Perry leads Brown with 345 passing yards (345.0 ypg) on 38-of-62 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 59 rushing yards (59.0 ypg) on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Allen Smith, has carried the ball 15 times for 65 yards (65.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

Hayes Sutton's 78 receiving yards (78.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered seven receptions and one touchdown.

Wes Rockett has caught eight passes for 75 yards (75.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Zachary Targoff's two receptions have netted him 40 yards (40.0 ypg).

