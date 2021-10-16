How to Watch Hastings at Doane in College Football

Hastings and Doane face off Saturday in an intriguing NAIA college football matchup.

Hastings hits the road to take on Doane on Saturday in NAIA college football action.

How to Watch Hastings College Broncos at Doane Tigers:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

So far this season, Hastings has gone just 1–5. The team is coming off a rough 62–7 loss to Morningside University. Their one win came at the start of October, a 24–23 win against Briar Cliff. Kicker Jason Bachle hit a 47-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the game to seal the win.

Getting back in the win column this week against Doane would be a big step in the right direction for the program.

On the other side of the field, the Tigers are just 2–4 heading into this game. In their last game, they lost to Dakota Wesleyan by a final score of 17–13. Their wins came against Briar Cliff, 17–13, and against Jamestown, 44–20.

While neither of these two teams has a winning record, they are evenly matched, and both are looking for a win to get back on track.

