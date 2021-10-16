    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Hastings at Doane in College Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Hastings and Doane face off Saturday in an intriguing NAIA college football matchup.
    Hastings hits the road to take on Doane on Saturday in NAIA college football action.

    How to Watch Hastings College Broncos at Doane Tigers:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time:  2 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

    You can live stream the Hastings at Doane game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, Hastings has gone just 1–5. The team is coming off a rough 62–7 loss to Morningside University. Their one win came at the start of October, a 24–23 win against Briar Cliff. Kicker Jason Bachle hit a 47-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the game to seal the win.

    Getting back in the win column this week against Doane would be a big step in the right direction for the program.

    On the other side of the field, the Tigers are just 2–4 heading into this game. In their last game, they lost to Dakota Wesleyan by a final score of 17–13. Their wins came against Briar Cliff, 17–13, and against Jamestown, 44–20.

    While neither of these two teams has a winning record, they are evenly matched, and both are looking for a win to get back on track.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Hastings at Doane

    TV CHANNEL: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

