Hawaii vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 2, 2021
How to Watch Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Fresno State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 MWC) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-0 MWC) will face each other on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex , in a clash of MWC rivals. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Fresno State

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Fresno State vs. Hawaii

Fresno State vs Hawaii Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Fresno State

-10.5

64.5

Fresno State and Hawaii Stats

  • The Bulldogs rack up 9.6 more points per game (42.0) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (32.4).
  • The Bulldogs have nine giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 10 takeaways .
  • The Rainbow Warriors have put an average of 28.0 points per game on the board this year, 6.4 more than the 21.6 the Bulldogs have surrendered.
  • This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Jake Haener has 1,842 passing yards (368.4 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 73.1% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 346 yards (69.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 176 yards (35.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Jordan Mims has racked up 93 yards (18.6 per game) on 15 carries with one touchdown.
  • Jalen Cropper's 455 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with eight touchdowns.
  • Josh Kelly has put up a 401-yard season so far (80.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
  • Keric Wheatfall has hauled in 16 catches for 296 yards (59.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Hawaii Players to Watch

  • Chevan Cordeiro leads Hawaii with 1,410 passing yards (282.0 ypg) on 101-of-185 passing with seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 195 rushing yards (39.0 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Dae Dae Hunter's team-high 257 rushing yards (51.4 per game) have come on 49 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 143 yards (28.6 per game).
  • Nick Mardner's 459 receiving yards (91.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Calvin Turner Jr. has caught 27 passes for 360 yards (72.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Jared Smart's 10 receptions have netted him 189 yards (37.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Fresno State at Hawaii

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

