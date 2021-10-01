Hawaii vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 MWC) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-0 MWC) will face each other on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex , in a clash of MWC rivals. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Betting Information for Fresno State vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -10.5 64.5

Fresno State and Hawaii Stats

The Bulldogs rack up 9.6 more points per game (42.0) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (32.4).

The Bulldogs have nine giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 10 takeaways .

The Rainbow Warriors have put an average of 28.0 points per game on the board this year, 6.4 more than the 21.6 the Bulldogs have surrendered.

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has 1,842 passing yards (368.4 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 73.1% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 346 yards (69.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 176 yards (35.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has racked up 93 yards (18.6 per game) on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Jalen Cropper's 455 receiving yards (91.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has put up a 401-yard season so far (80.2 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.

Keric Wheatfall has hauled in 16 catches for 296 yards (59.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Chevan Cordeiro leads Hawaii with 1,410 passing yards (282.0 ypg) on 101-of-185 passing with seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 195 rushing yards (39.0 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Dae Dae Hunter's team-high 257 rushing yards (51.4 per game) have come on 49 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 143 yards (28.6 per game).

Nick Mardner's 459 receiving yards (91.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with three touchdowns.

Calvin Turner Jr. has caught 27 passes for 360 yards (72.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jared Smart's 10 receptions have netted him 189 yards (37.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

