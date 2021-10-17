Hawaii vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Isaiah Newcombe (31) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) in the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mackay Stadium in a MWC showdown. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Hawaii

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nevada and Hawaii Stats

The Wolf Pack average 36.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per contest (31.0).

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over three times this season, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (16).

The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 3.0 more points scored this season (27.8) than the Wolf Pack have allowed (24.8).

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has thrown for 1,595 yards (319.0 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 69.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Toa Taua's team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 13 catches for 91 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has taken 40 carries for 133 yards (26.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' team-high 304 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Melquan Stovall has hauled in 21 passes for 294 yards (58.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Justin Lockhart has hauled in 16 catches for 235 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Chevan Cordeiro has 1,410 passing yards (235.0 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 54.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 195 rushing yards (32.5 ypg) on 59 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Dae Dae Hunter's team-high 384 rushing yards (64.0 per game) have come on 70 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 15 catches for 143 yards (23.8 per game).

This season Dedrick Parson has piled up 203 yards (33.8 per game) on 35 carries with three touchdowns.

Nick Mardner's team-high 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.

Calvin Turner Jr. has grabbed 31 passes for 401 yards (66.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jared Smart's 10 catches this season have resulted in 189 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nevada Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Kansas State L 38-17 Away 10/2/2021 Boise State W 41-31 Away 10/9/2021 New Mexico State W 55-28 Home 10/16/2021 Hawaii - Home 10/23/2021 Fresno State - Away 10/29/2021 UNLV - Home 11/6/2021 San Jose State - Home

Hawaii Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 San Jose State L 17-13 Home 9/25/2021 New Mexico State W 41-21 Away 10/2/2021 Fresno State W 27-24 Home 10/16/2021 Nevada - Away 10/24/2021 New Mexico State - Home 10/30/2021 Utah State - Away 11/6/2021 San Diego State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.