Hawaii vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Isaiah Newcombe (31) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) in the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-1, 0-0 MWC) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mackay Stadium in a MWC showdown. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nevada vs. Hawaii

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Mackay Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nevada and Hawaii Stats

    • The Wolf Pack average 36.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per contest (31.0).
    • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over three times this season, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (16).
    • The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 3.0 more points scored this season (27.8) than the Wolf Pack have allowed (24.8).
    • The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (7) this season.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong has thrown for 1,595 yards (319.0 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 69.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Toa Taua's team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 13 catches for 91 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devonte Lee has taken 40 carries for 133 yards (26.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' team-high 304 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Melquan Stovall has hauled in 21 passes for 294 yards (58.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Justin Lockhart has hauled in 16 catches for 235 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Chevan Cordeiro has 1,410 passing yards (235.0 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 54.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 195 rushing yards (32.5 ypg) on 59 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Dae Dae Hunter's team-high 384 rushing yards (64.0 per game) have come on 70 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added 15 catches for 143 yards (23.8 per game).
    • This season Dedrick Parson has piled up 203 yards (33.8 per game) on 35 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Nick Mardner's team-high 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Calvin Turner Jr. has grabbed 31 passes for 401 yards (66.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jared Smart's 10 catches this season have resulted in 189 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Nevada Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Kansas State

    L 38-17

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Boise State

    W 41-31

    Away

    10/9/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 55-28

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    Hawaii Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    San Jose State

    L 17-13

    Home

    9/25/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 41-21

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Fresno State

    W 27-24

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    USATSI_15358580
