How to Watch Hawaii at UCLA

August 28, 2021
How to Watch Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at UCLA Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Hawaii travels to California to take on Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins in the season opener.
There is going to be no shortage of points when Hawaii and UCLA clash on Saturday afternoon. Both the Rainbow Warriors and Bruins can put up a lot of points and with it being the first game of the year, we can probably expect a shootout. 

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hawaii returns their starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who led the team in both passing and rushing last year. He threw for 2,083 yards with 14 touchdowns and ran for another 483 yards and seven touchdowns. He has the ability to give any teams fits and the Bruins will need to focus on him if they plan on winning. 

Chip Kelly is feeling the heat in UCLA as he tries to get the Bruins back on track. UCLA has just 10 wins in the last three years and that is not going to fly for the Bruin faithful.

UCLA plays six preseason ranked teams, including LSU in week two. They can't let themselves get caught looking ahead, though, because Hawaii is very capable of pulling off the upset on Saturday.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is back under center for his senior year and he is hoping that his last year will be the best. He has thrown for over 1,000 yards each year, with his best season being in 2019 when he threw for 2,701 yards with 21 touchdowns. Interceptions have been a problem for him, so he will need to make better decisions this year.

If you are a fan of offense then this is the game for you. Both of these teams have potent offenses, but the defenses could be better. Expect a high-scoring exciting game in this one.

