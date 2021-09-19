One of the best quarterbacks in the Mountain West a year ago, Nick Starkel got tripped up when his San Jose State Spartans faced the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in 2020. This year, as Hawaii struggles defensively, he'll look to flip that script.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. San Jose State:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can stream the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. San Jose State Spartans game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the matchup last season, Starkel was just 11-for-23 for 167 yards, an outing which took place in the middle of a season that saw him average 272 passing yards per game.

This season, Hawaii has struggled defensively. The team has allowed 41.3 points per game, the eighth-most among FBS teams. Starkel should have more opportunities this time around.

Meanwhile, Hawaii is still looking for its first FBS win of 2021. The Rainbow Warriors lost to UCLA and Oregon State, with their lone win coming against FCS Portland State.

It's a classic 12:30 a.m. ET kickoff from Honolulu early Sunday morning. Tune in to see if Hawaii can keep Starkel on his toes.

Regional restrictions may apply.