September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. San Jose State Spartans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nick Starkel and the San Jose State Spartans will test Hawaii's defense Saturday.
Author:

One of the best quarterbacks in the Mountain West a year ago, Nick Starkel got tripped up when his San Jose State Spartans faced the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in 2020. This year, as Hawaii struggles defensively, he'll look to flip that script.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. San Jose State:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can stream the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. San Jose State Spartans game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the matchup last season, Starkel was just 11-for-23 for 167 yards, an outing which took place in the middle of a season that saw him average 272 passing yards per game.

This season, Hawaii has struggled defensively. The team has allowed 41.3 points per game, the eighth-most among FBS teams. Starkel should have more opportunities this time around. 

Meanwhile, Hawaii is still looking for its first FBS win of 2021. The Rainbow Warriors lost to UCLA and Oregon State, with their lone win coming against FCS Portland State.

It's a classic 12:30 a.m. ET kickoff from Honolulu early Sunday morning. Tune in to see if Hawaii can keep Starkel on his toes. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. San Jose State Spartans

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
12:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16688345
NCAA Football

How to Watch Hawaii vs. San Jose State

USATSI_16692152
NCAA Football

How to Watch UCLA vs. Fresno State

USATSI_16748351
NCAA Football

How to Watch Iowa State at UNLV

USATSI_16752887
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas

USATSI_15222457
NCAA Football

How to Watch Northern Arizona at Arizona

USATSI_14157339
MMA

How to Watch Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero

USATSI_16754057
MLS

How to Sounders at Real Salt Lake

USATSI_16774166
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

USATSI_16732086
NCAA Football

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Boise State

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy