    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hawaii Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Hawaii travels to face Carson Strong and conference rival Nevada on Saturday.
    Author:

    Hawaii holds a 3–3 record entering the seventh week of the college football season and its road game against Nevada.

    The Warriors have beaten Fresno State 27–24, New Mexico State 41–21 and Portland State 49–35. They lost to Oregon State 45–27, San Jose State 17–13 and UCLA 44–10.

    Nevada is 4–1 on the season. The Wolf Pack have beaten California 22–17, Idaho State 49–10, Boise State 41–31 and New Mexico State 55–28. Their only loss so far came against Kansas State 38–17 in Week 3.

    How to Watch Hawaii Warriors vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    You can live stream Hawaii Warriors vs. Nevada Wolf Pack on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Carson Strong, Nevada's quarterback and a top NFL prospect, has thrown for 1,595 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. His favorite target this year has been Romeo Doubs, who has 22 receptions for 304 yards and one touchdown.

    Hawaii is led by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. He has thrown for 1,4010 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. His top target has been Nick Mardner, who has 492 yards on 24 receptions.

    Nevada is favored to win this game by 14.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Hawaii Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15358580
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Hawaii Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety JL Skinner (0) knocks Nevada Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) out of bounds during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Isaiah Newcombe (31) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) in the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Hawaii vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at Gonzaga in Men's College Soccer

    33 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16072781 (1)
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16920484
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_12064318 (1)
    MMA

    How to Watch Bellator 268: Nemkov vs. Anglickas

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) battles for yardage against Stanford during PAC-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Ncaa Football Stanford At Arizona State
    NCAA Football

    Arizona State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy