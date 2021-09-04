September 4, 2021
How to Watch Holy Cross at Connecticut: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Following last week's blowout loss to Fresno State, Connecticut looks to get into the win column Saturday against Holy Cross.
Author:

Connecticut lost 45-0 on the road against Fresno State in the first game of its season. The Huskies should fare better this Saturday against FCS opponent Holy Cross.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 4, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream the Holy Cross at Connecticut game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies started Jack Zergiotis at quarterback in the opener but he threw for just 61 yards in the game despite attempting 24 passes. Running back Kevin Mensah had 31 rushing yards.

When UConn and Holy Cross last played in 2017, UConn won, but only by seven points. Holy Cross went 3-1 last season, including a 33-10 win over Bucknell in the Patriot League championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

